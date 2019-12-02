Jaguar-Land Rover Pays Tribute to the Queen

It is not uncommon to associate a public figure with a type of vehicle. Sometimes it's on happy occasions, as was the case with the various reports on President Biden's Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, or Donald Trump's car collection that made headlines a few years ago.

On some occasions, a particular model is associated with a public figure because of a tragic event. Think of the Lincoln Continental in which President John F. Kennedy was shot on November 22, 1963. And what about General de Gaulle's Citroën DS, which allowed him to escape the Petit-Clamart bombing on August 22, 1962?

In a more general way, we remember the publicity that Toyota could have done without in relation to its old ultra-resistant pickup trucks that serve various armed rebel groups in different conflicts around the world.

This week, the death of Queen Elizabeth II brought to light another relationship between an important person and a car manufacturer. This time, it was Land Rover that was featured. Several images shared showed us the Queen driving her Land Rover. Apparently, she loved it.

Not surprisingly, a message paying tribute to the Queen appeared on the websites of Jaguar and Land Rover in Canada and in the U.S.

The message reads as follows:

The passing of Her Majesty The Queen has deeply saddened the entire Jaguar-Land Rover team and our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time.

"Our relationship with The Queen has been a source of great pride for all of us at Jaguar Land Rover.

As the longest reigning monarch in the UK, head of the Commonwealth, patron of more than 600 charities, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, The Queen was a remarkable role model.

Most recently, we were honored to play a role in Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, marking her historic and extraordinary reign.

This is just one of the many memories for which we are truly grateful as part of our long and continuing connection with the Royal Family, and we will deeply miss Her Majesty's pioneering leadership and strength in bringing continuity, stability and inspiration to this country through decades of enormous social change."

We'll leave it at that, while noting the classy gesture made by the Jaguar-Land Rover Group.