Add Jaguar to the list of manufacturers who will switch to Tesla's NACS (North American Charging Standard) for connecting EVs to chargers. The company announced yesterday it had signed an agreement with Tesla to allow its North American customers to use Tesla's network of chargers, giving them access to some 12,000 fast-charging stations.

Jaguar currently has just one electric vehicle in its range. The I-Pace SUV is equipped with the CCS (Combined Charging Standard) connector, which means it will need an adapter to be connected to Tesla's system. That will be made available to I-Pace owners.

However, all the company's future electric vehicles, due to start appearing in 2025, will be equipped with the NACS connector. And in that year, Jaguar will be an all-electric brand. According to reports, the company will offer a coupe-like sedan, another (full-size) sedan and a midsize SUV.

Logo on Jaguar I-Pace Photo: D.Boshouwers

And since Jaguar is part of the JLR group, which also includes Land Rover, we can expect the luxury off-road SUV brand to also adopt the NACS standard. Nothing has been announced on this subject, but it's the next logical step.

Tesla's chargers account for around 60 percent of DC fast charging stations in the U.S., according to the US Department of Energy. Those are now open to competing brands as part of an agreement reached between Tesla and the White House earlier this year.

So far, several brands have announced agreements with Tesla for the use of its charging stations, including Ford, Honda, Acura, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Rivian, Polestar and Fisker, as well as General Motors (Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick and GMC). The Hyundai Group (Hyundai and Kia), Stellantis and Volkswagen have also indicated they may make the jump.

Soon, it will be quicker to list of brands NOT using the NACS standard. It's understandable that the industry is moving towards standardization in this area. Making life easier for your customers is never a bad thing.