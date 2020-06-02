Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Jaguar Is Working on Three New Electric SUVs

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Jaguar already offers one electric SUV, but the I-Pace has occupied a lonely spot in the carmaker’s lineup in recent years. What’s more, in recent months, we haven't heard much more about the company's electrification plans going forward.

That’s now changed, via an Autocar report that reveals that the British automaker is working on three new electric SUVs that should make their debut in the next few years. They will be based on a new architecture (codenamed Panthera) and of course be central to Jaguar’s efforts to complete its transition to offering only electrified vehicles starting in 2025.

We'll have to be patient, though, because according to Autocar, a first concept is only due to be presented… late in 2024.

Consultez les véhicules à vendre disponibles près de chez vous

The smallest of the three is said to have similar styling to the Range Rover Sport, but will be offered in three- and five-door configurations. Jaguar is also working on a new model to meet demand for the U.S. and Chinese markets. On board, the use of eco-friendly materials is promised for the upholstery, with elements such as wool, silk and recycled fabrics, topped off with ceramic, stone and glass accents.

The aluminum platform that will serve the vehicles is modular to allow for single- or dual-engine versions. It will be an 800V architecture and the batteries could be supplied by the Envision AESC group.

Not surprisingly, autonomous driving technologies will be part of the deal as well.

All this is still a long way off, but at least we have an idea of what’s in the works at Jaguar.

You May Also Like

Several Improvements for the 2021 Jaguar I-Pace

Several Improvements for the 2021 Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar announces a series of upgrades for the 2021 I-Pace SUV. The improvements primarily affect the hardware related to the EV charging and multimedia systems.

An SVR Version of the Jaguar I-Pace in the Works

An SVR Version of the Jaguar I-Pace in the Works

Jaguar confirms the long-rumoured SVR version of the I-Pace EV is in the works. This new variant was made possible largely by the company’s experience with t...

Buick Unveils Electra-X Concept in China

Buick Unveils Electra-X Concept in China

Buick yesterday unveiled its Electra-X concept, the precursor to an SUV it plans to offer on the Chinese market. Why it matters to us is that it carries styl...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Tire Maker Nokian Announces Controlled Withdr...
Article
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
A First Recall for the Ford F-150 Lightning
Article
Diesel Scandal: Hyundai, Kia Being Investigat...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

An Incredible Collection of Vintage Cars Comes to Light in France
An Incredible Collection of V...
Video
Hyundai Releases a Sketch of its Ioniq 6
Hyundai Releases a Sketch of ...
Video
Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Gets Bison Version this Summer
Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Gets ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 