Several Improvements for the 2021 Jaguar I-Pace

The Jaguar I-Pace will receive a series of upgrades for the 2021 model-year. Launched in 2019, this electric SUV is fast approaching the mid-point of its life-cycle, but in reality, the changes made this time around relate mostly to its range. Most accurate to call this a partial upgrade…

Among the changes is the inclusion of a new 11-kilowatt charger for faster recharging when using a wall-mounted charging station adapted to the home. For those in a hurry, of course, a quick charging station is still the best solution. By using a 100 kW charger, a range of almost 130 km can be added in about 15 minutes, according to Jaguar.

The capacity of the I-Pace's battery remains the same at 90 kWh for 2021, which means range should also stay unchanged at 377 km.

Photo: Jaguar 2021 Jaguar I-Pace, front

In terms of styling, there is a choice of new colours and wheels, as well as a Bright Pack option that adds a number of exterior elements in chrome, satin chrome or Atlas Grey finishes. Atlas Grey is also available for the grille.

The multimedia system has also been updated to make it easier to use and also to ensure quicker responses to instructions and initial start-up. Updates include new menus and a new navigation system that can be used with pinch movements, like on a smartphone. There are also more connectivity options, as well as a wireless charging system for mobile devices. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications are also available. They are grouped in the Smartphone Pack package with Bluetooth connectivity.

Photo: Jaguar 2021 Jaguar I-Pace, interior

Among the other changes are an improved cabin air filter, standard peripheral camera and digital rearview mirror.

All I-Pace models are equipped with a dual-engine system that produces 394 hp for a 0-97 km/h acceleration time of 4.5 seconds.