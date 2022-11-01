Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Jay Leno Released From Hospital after Suffering Burns

•    Host Jay Leno is finally out of the hospital after suffering extensive burns.

•    The comedian and former TV host suffered injuries while working on one of his cars in his garage.

•    Leno spent 10 days at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, California.

Last week, we reported on the injuries suffered by TV host and car enthusiast Jay Leno. A flash fire broke out while Leno worked on a car, burning his face, chest and hands. 

Despite the severity of the burns, the news was reassuring, with the host releasing a statement saying he was doing well. 

Yesterday, the 72-year-old Leno was released from the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, California, after spending 10 days in the hospital. And he released what many have been waiting for, a photo of him that shows us he is indeed well. 

“I am pleased with Jay's progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recover,” said Dr. Peter Grossman, Leno's physician, via a statement released by the Burn Center.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Leno will continue to receive follow-up care for his outpatient injuries. 

“Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes," the hospital said via a statement. “He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

The image released show the severity of the burns, but thankfully most of his face, especially the areas around his eyes and ears, remained intact. We can also see that his left arm has been affected. 

The news will reassure many. Jay Leno is an avid car enthusiast, but just as importantly, he is revered by car lovers. In fact, he does what many of us would do with millions of dollars at our disposal, which is own an incredible collection of cars. The fact that he shares his passion with his Jay Leno's Garage show has the effect of strengthening that connection with the public.

You May Also Like

Steven Spielberg Is Planning a Bullitt 2.0

Steven Spielberg Is Planning a Bullitt 2.0

Director Steven Spielberg is planning a new Bullitt movie, set to star Bradley Cooper in the title role. The original 1968 Bullitt starred Steve McQueen and ...

An Instagram Account Pays Tribute to the Cars Put Up for Grabs on The Price Is Right

An Instagram Account Pays Tribute to the Cars Put Up for ...

A collection of images and short videos of cars put up for grabs on The Price Is Right is yours to enjoy via a dedicated Instagram account. The show, which i...

A Documentary Series on Independent Carmaker AMC Is Coming in 2024

A Documentary Series on Independent Carmaker AMC Is Comin...

A documentary series on the history of independent American automaker AMC is in the works and will be released in 2024. For recent-history buffs and car love...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Mazda MX-5 concept
Mazda's Vision Study Model Concept: A Glimpse...
Article
Winter Driving: How About a Driving Course, f...
Article
2022 Mazda MX-30
Mazda’s Electrification Plan for Canada: Heav...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Finally, A Female Crash Test Dummy to Reflect How Women Can Be Affected in Collisions
Finally, A Female Crash Test ...
Video
Volvo Teases New Electric SUV Set for 2023
Volvo Teases New Electric SUV...
Video
2023 Honda Pilot: Bigger, Newer for Generation Four
2023 Honda Pilot: Bigger, New...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 