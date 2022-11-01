• Host Jay Leno is finally out of the hospital after suffering extensive burns.

• The comedian and former TV host suffered injuries while working on one of his cars in his garage.

• Leno spent 10 days at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, California.

Last week, we reported on the injuries suffered by TV host and car enthusiast Jay Leno. A flash fire broke out while Leno worked on a car, burning his face, chest and hands.

Despite the severity of the burns, the news was reassuring, with the host releasing a statement saying he was doing well.

Yesterday, the 72-year-old Leno was released from the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, California, after spending 10 days in the hospital. And he released what many have been waiting for, a photo of him that shows us he is indeed well.

“I am pleased with Jay's progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recover,” said Dr. Peter Grossman, Leno's physician, via a statement released by the Burn Center.

Leno will continue to receive follow-up care for his outpatient injuries.

“Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes," the hospital said via a statement. “He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

The image released show the severity of the burns, but thankfully most of his face, especially the areas around his eyes and ears, remained intact. We can also see that his left arm has been affected.

The news will reassure many. Jay Leno is an avid car enthusiast, but just as importantly, he is revered by car lovers. In fact, he does what many of us would do with millions of dollars at our disposal, which is own an incredible collection of cars. The fact that he shares his passion with his Jay Leno's Garage show has the effect of strengthening that connection with the public.