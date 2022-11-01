Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Jay Leno Suffers Burns to his Face in Fire in Garage

•    Host Jay Leno was admitted to the hospital after suffering significant injuries to his face.

•    The famous car collector's face was burnt by a gasoline fire.

•    According to reports, a flash fire broke out, so quickly it gave the 72-year-old no chance to escape being burned.

Former TV host and classic car collector Jay Leno suffered extensive burns to his face while working in the garage that houses his extensive classic collection. 

Jay Leno was admitted to hospital Sunday after suffering burns from a fire that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 12. The 72-year-old was working when it broke out in his car, one of his representatives said.

“I was seriously burned by a flash fire. I'm OK. I just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said via a statement. The good news is that the injuries are not life-threatening. 

According to reports, the fire burned the left side of the actor's face, but did not affect his eye or ear. Flash fire can occur when a mixture of air and a flammable substance ignite. 

The former Tonight Show host was scheduled to attend a conference in Las Vegas on Sunday night, but did attend up due to a “very serious medical emergency,” People magazine reported.

Jay Leno was admitted to the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he remains.

According to reports, he is in good spirits and touched by the many inquiries about his health, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery.

Jay Leno, behind the wheel
Photo: Jay Leno's Garage
Jay Leno, behind the wheel

