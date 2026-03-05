Jeep is launching special editions of the 2026 Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Grand Wagoneer and Compass to mark the brand’s 85th anniversary.

This announcement comes a few weeks after the U.S. brand presented special 85th Anniversary Editions for the Wrangler and Gladiator. The entire SUV lineup is thus called upon to help celebrate the anniversary.

Distinctive elements for the 85th

Visually, the 85th Anniversary commemorative editions of the 2026 Jeep Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Grand Wagoneer and Compass are distinguished by their Steel Oxide wheels and Agave Blue finished badging. Inside, the models get Mayan Gold stitching as well as seat tags with Agave Blue and Mayan Gold finishes.

| Photo: Jeep

A brand steeped in history

“Jeep brand was purpose‑built to do more than move people; it was built for duty before it was built for the adventures our customers experience every day, designed to go anywhere and do anything, without compromise,” said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep brand CEO. “We’ve listened to our customers for 85 years, and that feedback has guided Jeep since the 1941 Willys, the vehicle that set the standard for every Jeep that came after it.”

As a reminder, last fall the Jeep brand announced its ambition to unveil 12 special editions in as many months. It’s also active on other fronts, namely officially bringing back the Cherokee to its active catalogue, and renewing the Grand Cherokee and Grand Wagoneer. Then there’s the pending arrival of the long-promised Recon, Jeep’s new all-electric adventure-focused SUV.