Auto123 has learned that while for 2026, Jeep is offering a revised Grand Cherokee benefiting from mid-generation updates, it will continue to sell the previous model alongside it. This was confirmed to us by the Stellantis Canada public relations team.

It should be noted that the entry-level versions of the Grand Cherokee — the Laredo and Laredo X — are not getting the model’s mid-generation update, and those variants will continue to be powered by the 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine. However, they will still receive the new 12.3-inch screen.

New 18-inch wheels will also be offered as standard on the Laredo version. Safety equipment includes active lane management, ParkSense rear park assist, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-path detection, and automatic emergency braking. As for the Laredo X version, it comes equipped with heated seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, power liftgate and a wireless charging pad.

The "Classic" version — but not officially

While Natural Resources Canada is using the "Classic" designation to identify the older Grand Cherokee model, the name will not be used officially by Stellantis.

The 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee | Photo: Jeep

Expected changes for the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Stellantis unveiled the revised 2026 Grand Cherokee last October. Key mid-cycle improvements include the introduction of the 2.0L Hurricane turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, along with aesthetic changes to both the exterior and interior.

We then learned earlier this year that Stellantis is dropping its plug-in hybrid technology offering, meaning the 4xe version of the Grand Cherokee isn’t back for 2026.

Common practice for Stellantis

The strategy of offering two product generations simultaneously isn’t unheard of for Stellantis. In recent years, the automaker marketed the "DS" generation of the Ram 1500 pickup under the Classic name alongside the newer "DT"-generation Ram 1500.

Even closer to home, when it first introduced the current "WL" generation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Stellantis kept right on selling the previous "WK" generation alongside it, for a time.

Stellantis isn’t alone in adopting this approach either. Nissan debuting a new generation of the Kicks small SUV didn’t stop it from continuing to sell the previous model, under the name Kicks Play. The stated goal in that case, as it is most of the time, is to offer customers an often less-expensive option to budget-conscious consumers.

Auto123 will soon be heading to California to participate in the North American launch of the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Stay tuned for our first impressions of the new model powered by the Hurricane 4 Turbo engine.