Westlake Village, CA - For a reason that still escapes us, Jeep pulled the Cherokee SUV from its lineup at the close of the 2023 model-year. At the time, they pitched the idea that the Compass would take up the torch for a nameplate that had been in place for nearly 50 years. Too small and too expensive, the Compass failed to establish itself in that role.

The hole within Jeep's lineup remained gaping, and it became clear that the Cherokee had to be brought back if Jeep were to maintain its relevance in a segment as vital as the compact SUV. This is exactly what the manufacturer did last August by officially unveiling the sixth-generation Cherokee.

Last week, Auto123 headed to California to — briefly — drive the new Cherokee on the region's winding roads.

2026 Jeep Cherokee – What’s new?

It’s worth pointing out the importance of the clean slate designers enjoyed in conceiving the new Jeep Cherokee. Given the interruption in the availability of the model, there was simply no excuse not to come up with something substantially new and of high quality.

That said, the new Cherokee is once again positioned between the Compass and the Grand Cherokee within Jeep's offering. Of course, the Wrangler remains in a class of its own.

And yes, the design of the 2026 Cherokee is fresh and tasteful. It’s built on the STLA platform, an architecture also used for the Jeep Wagoneer S, notably.

We hope the formula will be better this time. Notably, the Cherokee comes only with a hybrid powertrain. This is the first time the Jeep brand has offered this type of engine, and we were happy to conclude after our initial contact that it seems well-realized.

| Photo: G.Goyer

Design of the 2026 Jeep Cherokee – 8.0/10

The look of the Jeep Cherokee is what you would expect. There’s a clear continuation with the last generation, though we do note certain traits drawn from the Grand Cherokee. At the same time, Stellantis refrained here from playing that nostalgia card it has played more than once in recent years. That’s perhaps surprising, given the Cherokee’s rich heritage.

The Cherokee has always offered a more civilized formula than the Wrangler and that wasn’t going to change now. But we hope fervently for a Trailhawk version in the near future. Not only would higher-level off-road capabilities be welcome, but an extra dose of character could make the Cherokee tougher and more attractive.

| Photo: G.Goyer

Interior of the 2026 Jeep Cherokee – 7.5/10

Inside, it’s job well done when it comes to the design and ergonomics of the cabin, which is spacious, modern and practical. During our brief first date with the vehicle, we found seat support sufficient, the ergonomics generally adequate. Although, we were bothered by the side portions of the console, the plastic pieces of which interfere with knee clearance for both driver and passenger.

We appreciate Jeep taking the trouble to include physical buttons for temp and ventilation controls, but less so that they’re part of a single piece below the screen, which doesn’t optimize their use.

In back, those who still own a previous-generation Cherokee or have owned one should take note that the new model features 30-percent more cargo volume. That’s good news.

| Photo: G.Goyer

Technology in the 2026 Jeep Cherokee – 7.5/10

In the centre of the dashboard, the Cherokee features a standard 12.3-inch screen display; on it, UConnect 5 technology has been integrated nicely, as seen elsewhere in the Jeep range. The infotainment system generally works well and its use is quite intuitive.

| Photo: G.Goyer

Powertrain of the 2026 Jeep Cherokee – 7,0/10

The Cherokee, as mentioned, is now a 100-percent hybrid affair. Customers of the previous generation certainly appreciated the smoothness and flexibility of the V6 engine, but the manufacturer has nonetheless opted for a very different direction.

This time, the Cherokee is powered by a 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. Developed by the PSA side of the manufacturer, this block has notably been put to work under the hood of Peugeot and Citroën vehicles in other markets. It’s been adapted for North America, we were told, and is paired with hybrid technology that includes two electric motors and a 1.08-kWh battery. That's quite a bit of hardware, to be sure.

The 2026 Cherokee develops 210 hp and 230 lb-ft of torque. This is the only powertrain currently offered for this model.

In recent years, the launch of new Stellantis models has too often been followed in short order by problems afflicting them. This makes us cautious regarding the reliability of the Cherokee and its mechanics, which will have to prove themselves. The plug-in hybrid system, notably, turned out to be a dismal failure in terms of reliability across the entire range, and they were all recently withdrawn). That’s not to mention the many setbacks that have beset the all-electric Wagoneer S.

So, let’s be optimistic yet realistic. And a bit skeptical regarding the reliability of this new Cherokee powertrain, until it’s proven itself.

2026 Jeep Cherokee fuel consumption – 8.0/10

Reliability might remain a question mark, but not performance. According to official data provided by Natural Resources Canada, the 2026 Cherokee with its hybrid powertrain consumes 6.3L/100 km, positioning it very close to the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. At the end of our short test drive, the dashboard indicated a consumption of 6.4L/100 km.

As is often the case with hybrids, the Cherokee is particularly efficient in urban or suburban environments.

| Photo: G.Goyer

Driving the 2026 Jeep Cherokee – 7.5/10

The drive may have been short, but the Cherokee left a good first impression. The mechanics aren’t bursting with power, but they deliver the horses in a linear and progressive manner. The transition between electricity and gasoline is very smooth. On the downside, we found the steering somewhat light.

To photograph the Cherokee in a quintessential Californian setting, we parked the vehicle on the sand at the edge of the beach. When it came time to leave, with "Auto" mode engaged, only the front wheels activated when we pressed the accelerator. We have to admit it was worrying that the four-wheel-drive system wasn’t more reactive.

That’s why a Trailhawk version with a more advanced four-wheel-drive system seems like a necessity. Ideally, one with other tires than the Nexens we had, the off-road capabilities of which are slim to none..

It should also be noted that previously, the Cherokee could tow up to 4,500 lb with the V6 engine. With the new generation, maximum capacity drops to 3,500 lb. We had no occasion to put its towing chops to the test on this day, but we suspect the powertrain would quickly get winded when pulling a tent-trailer loaded with camping gear.

| Photo: G.Goyer

The final word

We touched on this in our review of the CX-5: 2026 is shaping up to be a dynamic year for the compact SUV segment. The Ford Escape left the scene, Toyota’s revised RAV4 entered it, and Mazda has just launched the next-gen CX-5. Into the middle of this drops the returning Jeep Cherokee. It should make for an interesting battle.

When the Cherokee left us at the end of the 2023 model-year, we decried Stellantis’ strategy. Wisely, it has brought the Cherokee back this year, and in modernized form. We appreciated the Cherokee as a whole and were able to see the research and development work behind the SUV.

That said, the manufacturer's recent quality struggles leave us no choice but to fear for the Cherokee's reliability. We also remain convinced that the catalog will remain incomplete until a version with increased off-road capabilities joins the lineup.

2026 Jeep Cherokee competitors

- Chevrolet Equinox

- Ford Bronco Sport

- GMC Terrain

- Honda CR-V

- Hyundai Tucson

- Kia Sportage

- Mazda CX-5/CX-50

- Mitsubishi Outlander

- Nissan Rogue

- Subaru Outback/Forester

- Toyota RAV4

- Volkswagen Tiguan

| Photo: G.Goyer

| Photo: G.Goyer

| Photo: G.Goyer