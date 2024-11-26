• Jeep is working on a hybrid compact crossover to replace the now-defunct Cherokee.

The Cherokee SUV bowed out at the end of 2023, leaving Jeep without a model in the compact crossover segment, the most popular SUV category on the market.

The brand has now confirmed that a model to replace the Cherokee is in the works. Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa said at the Los Angeles Auto Show that a vehicle would soon fill the gap left by the Cherokee's departure. We can expect it to be presented in 2025.

The 2022 Jeep Cherokee X Trailhawk | Photo: Jeep

Filosa did not confirm whether the new compact crossover hybrid will carry the Cherokee name. Earlier this year, the executive did say that an SUV with a familiar name is in the works.

We do know the next model will be equipped with a hybrid powertrain. Whether that means a straight hybrid or a PHEV, and whether the 4xe designation will be uses, that remains unknown. According to Automotive News, a straight hybrid approach is most likely.

The Jeep Wagoneer S | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Jeep getting active

Things are going to get moving at Jeep over the next few months. In addition to the Cherokee, the company is preparing a new Compass, while the all-electric Wagoneer S is about to make its debut. And that's not counting the new Recon, the eagerly awaited all-electric off-road-ready counterpart to the Wrangler.

And let's not forget the company's promise of a $25,000 (USD) electric Jeep in the near future.

All this comes at a time when Stellantis is travelling some rough roads financially and sales-wise. For the past year and a bit, the news has been rather gloomy. The arrival of new products, which always raise hopes, will do it good.