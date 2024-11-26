• Jeep is working on a hybrid compact crossover to replace the now-defunct Cherokee.
The Cherokee SUV bowed out at the end of 2023, leaving Jeep without a model in the compact crossover segment, the most popular SUV category on the market.
The brand has now confirmed that a model to replace the Cherokee is in the works. Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa said at the Los Angeles Auto Show that a vehicle would soon fill the gap left by the Cherokee's departure. We can expect it to be presented in 2025.
Filosa did not confirm whether the new compact crossover hybrid will carry the Cherokee name. Earlier this year, the executive did say that an SUV with a familiar name is in the works.
We do know the next model will be equipped with a hybrid powertrain. Whether that means a straight hybrid or a PHEV, and whether the 4xe designation will be uses, that remains unknown. According to Automotive News, a straight hybrid approach is most likely.
Jeep getting active
Things are going to get moving at Jeep over the next few months. In addition to the Cherokee, the company is preparing a new Compass, while the all-electric Wagoneer S is about to make its debut. And that's not counting the new Recon, the eagerly awaited all-electric off-road-ready counterpart to the Wrangler.
And let's not forget the company's promise of a $25,000 (USD) electric Jeep in the near future.
All this comes at a time when Stellantis is travelling some rough roads financially and sales-wise. For the past year and a bit, the news has been rather gloomy. The arrival of new products, which always raise hopes, will do it good.