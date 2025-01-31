Is Jeep Readying to Drop the Cherokee Name?

The Jeep Cherokee, the iconic SUV that contributed to the segment's popularity, could well be getting a different name in the near-future. Stellantis recently announced the arrival of three new Jeep models, without mentioning the Cherokee name, suggesting that the automaker may decide to finally move on from the controversy surrounding the nameplate.

Production of the Jeep Cherokee ended in 2023, but a replacement is expected by the end of the year. However, the absence of the name in recent official Jeep statements might be telling. In fact, the manufacturer has already used another provisional name, “New Mainstream UV”, to designate the future model.

Cherokee badging | Photo: Jeep

A controversial name for many years

The debate surrounding the Cherokee name is not new. In 2021, the Cherokee Nation asked Jeep to stop using their name for its vehicles. Despite this request, Stellantis defended its choice, claiming that its models paid homage to the native people.

If Jeep finally decides to abandon the name, it won't be the first time. In 2002, following the discontinuation of the Cherokee XJ, the brand launched the Jeep Liberty, before returning to the Cherokee name in 2014 with the KL model.

A hybrid SUV due in 2024

Whatever its name, the Cherokee's successor should be on the market by the end of this year, with both gasoline and hybrid powertrains. It will probably share the STLA Large platform, already used by the Recon and Wagoneer S.

At the same time, Jeep has confirmed the imminent arrival of the electric Recon, as well as restyled versions of the Compass and Renegade. A Gladiator 4xe plug-in hybrid and a range-extending Wagoneer are also in the pipeline.

It remains to be seen whether Jeep will confirm the abandonment of the Cherokee name, or whether the brand will persist with this name steeped in history and controversy.