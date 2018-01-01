Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Jeep adds an X version to its 2022 Cherokee lineup

The trend across the industry is for SUVs designed for off-road fun. There are more and more models that showcase the adventures you can have with them.

Sometimes, the proposed variants offer real additional off-road capabilities. However, on other occasions, the deal is more aesthetic than structural, so the gains are negligible.

The Badlands version of the Ford Bronco Sport, for example, is capable of interesting feats for its size. The same cannot be said for the new X-Line version which will be available on the 2023 Kia Sportage. In this case, we're talking about an aesthetic affair.

And at Jeep, where off-road skills are expected and never questioned, they're adding another layer in 2022 with the Cherokee. The irony is that they're not introducing a new, more capable variant, but rather a less capable one. Specifically, the Cherokee X will offer the looks of the Trailhawk version, but without all the secrets that make it the favorite of off-roaders.

Basically, the model features a modified bumper and distinct badges to make it stand apart; X logo on the doors, graphic on the hood and retro "Four Wheel Drive" calligraphy on the tailgate. What's different and likely to help off-road or in the snow is the fact that the suspension is raised an inch and off-road tires are included right off the bat.

Under the hood, the 271-hp, 3.2-liter V6 engine, the model's nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive will be there from the start, but not the Active Drive II system with transfer case, a more sophisticated approach that the Trailhawk version of the Cherokee benefits from.

There's a distinction between the U.S. offering and what's available here. For example, this new variant becomes the least expensive in the U.S., and the base 2.4-litre 4-cylinder engine also disappears with the base versions.

Not in Canada.

The 2022 Canadian lineup still includes the base Sport and North models. Each benefits from the aforementioned 4-cylinder engine. The Cherokee X moves to the middle of the five-model lineup, below the Trailhawk and Limited versions.

There are other small changes in terms of equipment, but these are minor.

The X version of the Cherokee will be available later this year. Pricing will follow.

2022 Jeep Cherokee X
Photo: Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee X

