The next generation of the Jeep Compass has been in the works for some time now. Its maker has now confirmed the model will debut this coming spring. Depending on the market, it will be available with different powertrains: hybrid, plug-in hybrid and/or all-electric.

Jeep also confirmed the unveiling is taking place first in Europe, where sales of the SUV will start later this year.

As for our market, Jeep said last fall that the model's North American debut is scheduled for 2026. There are of course factors that could change that. The new Compass is set to be assembled at Stellantis’ plant in Brampton, Ontario. The trade war launched today by the Trump Administration could have an impact on the company's decisions. Also, recall that last month, Jeep announced a delay in production preparations due to a revised powertrain strategy for its model.

All of which to say, it won’t be a shock if Jeep delays production; we could also see the model's debut delayed in Europe – even though it will also be produced in Italy.

We'll have to wait and see how things develop in regards to Jeep’s plans, any changes that might come from the new head of Stellantis, and even pricing, which hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Headlight on the next Jeep Compass | Photo: Jeep

We do know the new Compass will be based on Stellantis' STLA Medium platform, a structure designed for compact models. The drive configuration will be front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive will also be available, and in fact AWD might be the only setup available to North Americans, when the Compass actually does launch here.

To get an idea of the electric version's specs, look no further than Opel, which last year unveiled the Grandland, a similar product based on the same platform. Its battery capacity is 98 kWh.

The Compass remains an important model for Jeep – it’s the brand's third best-seller, behind the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee. And because it's the most affordable of that trio (though that’s relative, of course), sales grew by 16 percent last year in the U.S., with 111,697 units sold. A very solid total for a model that was last upgraded in 2017.

The new few months will tell the tale regarding the North American Compass to come. Not least, we’ll be looking at pricing. Jeep has acknowledged pushing the envelope with the pricing of some of its models, and that was one factor in the significant drop in sales by the automaker in 2024.

Rear light on the next Jeep Compass | Photo: Jeep