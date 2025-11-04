Stellantis is recalling more than 340,000 plug-in hybrid Jeep vehicles in North America due to a fire risk related to the high-voltage battery.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), approximately 320,000 vehicles are affected in the United States and 20,000 in Canada.

The recall identifies Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe models produced between 2020 and 2025. In Canada, however, 2020 models are not affected, Transport Canada specifies in its official notice.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4xe | Photo: Jeep

The problem

The problem reportedly stems from battery cells that may be damaged at the internal separator, which could cause overheating and, in some cases, a fire.

The solution

This is still to come. But while we await news on a fix, Stellantis recommends not recharging the vehicles and advises owners to park them outdoors, away from buildings.

A setback during Stellantis's recovery

The new recall campaign comes as Stellantis works to turn around its fortunes in North America, a crucial market for the group.

After several difficult quarters, deliveries have begun to recover, thanks in particular to better inventory management.

The new CEO, Antonio Filosa, who has been in the position since June, has promised to invest nearly $10 billion USD in the United States to stimulate growth, after years of budgetary austerity under predecessor Carlos Tavares.