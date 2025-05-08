First Images of 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep is updating its Grand Cherokee for 2026, and to whet enthusiasts' appetites, the company has shared two images offering a glimpse of what’s what with the new edition of the SUV. They provide a peek at the redesigned front end and of the revamped interior.

Essentially, the 2026 version of the model features a front fascia that retains the essence of the current model, which debuted in 2022. The exterior image points to a different design for the bumper, a slightly distinct light signature for the headlights and a new design for the wheels.

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee, interior | Photo: Jeep

Inside, it takes some effort to spot any differences. Still, we can discern a few adjustments, such as the multimedia system screen which looks to have been updated. It now has two buttons on each side, a sign that Jeep, like other manufacturers, is listening to complaints from consumers regarding touch controls.

Below the screen, we also notice that the climate controls are now arranged on a single row. A new storage space has also been added just below.

The 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee will still be offered in a two-row configuration, but also in a three-row configuration with the Grand Cherokee L version. The 4xe plug-in hybrid variant will of course be part of the lineup. Jeep has not shared any other information regarding the other powertrains. We’ll have to wait and see.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is produced in Detroit, Michigan. Production of the 2026 models will begin a little later this year, with deliveries to dealerships following shortly thereafter.