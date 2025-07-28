Jeep Recalls 121,000 Grand Cherokees for Headrest Issue

Jeep is recalling 121,398 units of its best-selling model in North America. Both the Grand Cherokee and the extended Grand Cherokee L models from 2023 and 2024 are affected by the campaign.

The problem

According to documents submitted to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, a defect with the second-row headrests can prevent them from locking in the upright position.

| Photo: Jeep

The defect can be caused by an internal locking mechanism that may bind when the seatbacks are folded, leaving the headrest folded forward when the seats are returned to the upright position for passengers. If the headrest doesn’t lock in the upright position, it doesn’t meet the minimum 29.5-inch height required by federal safety regulations. More importantly, it's not in the perfect position to adequately protect the seat occupant.

The recall affects 78,157 Grand Cherokees manufactured between May 16, 2023, and May 2, 2024, as well as 43,241 Grand Cherokee Ls built between May 16, 2023, and January 30, 2024.

If your vehicle was manufactured on a different date, it is not affected by the campaign.

Jeep says the problem is attributable to a part from a supplier, specifically Grammer Industries Inc.