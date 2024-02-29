• Jeep recalls 338,000 Grand Cherokees over suspension problem.

Jeep issued a fourth recall of its Grand Cherokee model during the month of February, a fact that can only irritate owners and dampen the spirits of those interested in the model.

After problems with the windshield defroster, the steering and the low-beam headlights, the latest issue involves the front suspension.

The problem is described on the Transport Canada website as follows: "On some vehicles, the bolt(s) on the upper suspension arm ball joint(s) may have been damaged during production. As a result, the bolt(s) could fail (sic) and cause the upper control arms to separate from the stub axles."

A total of 338,238 models are affected by the campaign, including 17,461 in Canada.

The affected models are the 2022-2023 Grand Cherokee and 2021-2023 Grand Cherokee L.

A separation of the upper control arm could result in a loss of control and a crash.

Owners will be notified by the company. They will need to go to a service facility to have the upper control arm bolts replaced.

To find out if your vehicle is affected by this recall, please visit: www.mopar.com