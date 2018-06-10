Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Dodge and Jeep Will Recall 270,000 Vehicles over Rollaway Risk

The Stellantis Group is recalling just over 270,000 vehicles belonging to the Dodge and Jeep brands due to a problem that could cause the vehicles to roll away without warning.

Specifically, 211,934 Jeep Grand Cherokees and 58,970 Dodge Durango are affected by the campaign. The gear shifter in these vehicles could leave the "Park" position without warning, and roll away as a result without anyone at the wheel.

In Canada, 19,758 vehicles are affected (Jeep and Dodge).

On the Transport Canada website, the problem is described as follows:

“On certain vehicles, there may be a problem inside the hydraulic control unit for the antilock brake system. As a result, it may be possible to start the vehicle and shift the transmission out of the Park position (P) without pressing the brake pedal. If this happens, the vehicle could move suddenly. This problem could also cause the brake lights to turn on or stay on without pressing the brake pedal.”

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Photo: Jeep
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

The automaker says “suspect” hydraulic control unit modules were installed on vehicles built between June 10, 2018 and April 30, 2019. Said modules can "misread the pressure in the primary circuit," causing them to act as described.

The company began investigating last fall after noticing a spike in warranty claims involving brake lights that stayed on in both models. More than 200 such claims have been filed to date in connection with the problem, but no accidents or injuries have been reported.

Owners will be contacted by mail before the end of July.

Gear shifter in the 2018 Dodge Durango
Photo: Dodge
Gear shifter in the 2018 Dodge Durango

