The Trackhawk Version Might Not Be Part of the Next-Gen Grand Cherokee

Here’s another sign of how quickly things are changing in the automotive industry amid the advent of electric vehicles and government regulations limiting emissions. Not that long ago, American automaker Jeep had plans to develop a new supercharged V8 version of the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, the most powerful variant in that model’s lineup. But now, a new report suggests that Stellantis has changed course and will probably not bring back a Trackhawk edition when the next-gen Grand Cherokee launches.

MoparInsiders cites “sources within Stellantis” who say it’s doubtful the Trackhawk will be back, and the reasons are not hard to guess: Stellantis is in the middle of a plan to switch to electric powertrains, and government regulations are applying ever-increasing pressure on auto manufacturers worldwide to make their lineups greener.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, on the track
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, on the track

In the shorter term, it is very possible a Trackhawk variant will be offered later during the model’s life cycle, but the supercharged V8 originally planned likely won’t be part of the deal. Speculation points instead to the version getting a 3.0L turbocharge inline-6 backed by a milder hybrid system, which could generate up to 525 hp. The current Trackhawk delivers a whopping 707 hp, so that would represent a substantial reduction in raw power, but in return the electric motor would allow for instant torque delivery.

Meanwhile, the 4xe version of the Grand Cherokee seen in testing recently is expected to be using the same electrified powertrain as the Wrangler 4xe. That would mean a 2.0L 4-cylinder making 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque with the backing of two electric motors.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Supercharged badging
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Supercharged badging

