Jeep’s Iconic Seven-Slot Grille Set to Evolve

There is no greater symbol of the Jeep brand than its seven-slot grille. The automaker would be foolish to abandon it. But tinker with it? Apparently that’s a different story. The manufacturer has confirmed that its grille about to evolve.

The Jeep brand's famous seven-slot grille has a long history of course, having first appeared in 1945 on the CJ-2A model. Over the past few decades, the famous grille has actually evolved at times, but it has always maintained its original identity.

| Photo: Jeep

Mid-generation changes for the Avenger

The latest tweaks to the grille are set to debut on the Jeep Avenger, which is getting mid-generation improvements. Just teased for now, the grille will, the company assures us, remain faithful to the Jeep brand's visual signature.

The Avenger, you might ask? Well yes, the name once identified an intermediate sedan sold in Canada between 2008 and 2014. It’s been gone for a dozen years. But the same name now identifies a small Jeep SUV sold elsewhere in the world, though not in Canada.

Built in Poland, the Jeep Avenger SUV launched in 2023. It offers a variety of powertrains ranging from gas-only engines to mild-hybrid and fully electric systems.

Among the changes expected for the mid-generation refresh is the redesign of the seven-slot grille. Above the slots, designers have added seven small LED rectangles that create a continuous light signature between the headlights.

New Jeep Avenger: Few details for now

For the time being, very few details regarding the new version of the Jeep Avenger have been revealed. Regarding the new front-end look, Stellantis is calling it “an evolution of the legendary seven-slot grille, designed to illuminate every adventure and radiate freedom in a compact format.” We can expect a full reveal in the coming weeks.