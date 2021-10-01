The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show was on a forced sabbatical last year due to the pandemic, but it's back this year at its usual spot in Las Vegas, Nevada.

And from the looks and sounds of it, some automakers are planning to make big splashes in the pool there. The Jeep and Ram divisions of the Stellantis Group, for example. The conglomerate has shared images hinting at what visitors to the show will get from the two brands.

Some of the unveilings hinted at are clearly in the realm of one-off customizations and will never see the light of day, but others are more genuine and could very well make their way into the lineups in the near future.

Photo: Stellantis A Ram 1500 pickup

Ram

Certainly the most intriguing image is of part of the front end of a silver Ram 1500 TRX wearing blue accents - blue of course being the colour used by the automaker to designate a plug-in hybrid product. The front tow hooks are also blue, something we’ve seen on the Wrangler 4xe hybrid variant. Ram 1500s equipped with the eTorque hybrid assist (a lightweight 48-volt system) also sport blue accents.

So it seems clear that a Ram 1500 TRX with a hybrid powertrain will be shown at SEMA. Will it be powered by the Wrangler's 375-hp turbocharged 4-cylinder or something else entirely?

We'll find out in early November when the show gets underway in Las Vegas.

Photo: Stellantis A Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Jeep

Jeep will be unveiling products of its own, including a promising variant of the M715 military truck. Every year, a vintage vehicle from the Stellantis group shows up at SEMA with modern parts. That’s the role played by the M715 this year. Looking at the image more closely, we can see that it has a very high roof and a central searchlight. These are elements shared with the M725 ambulance. We can't wait to see it in full.

Another image shows the interior of a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, and here what’s most interesting has to do with the roof. Visible in the rear cargo area is a clearly raised section. Safari style windows are present. Here too, we’re impatient to see the whole shebang.

A Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe and Ram 1500 are also apparently on the schedule. These two models are probably going to be there to introduce the public to a slew of Mopar accessories.

All of these vehicles will be unveiled and on display at SEMA from November 2-5.

Photo: Stellantis A Jeep M715 military vehicle