Stellantis Recalls 306,000 Ram HD Trucks with Diesel Engine

In Canada, 21,988 vehicles are affected

Ram 2500 Diesel - Badging
Photo: RAM
•    Stellantis recalls 306,000 Ram HD diesel pickup trucks.

•    A problem with the air intake heater relay could cause a short circuit and lead to a fire.

•    In Canada, 21,988 models are affected by the campaign.

The Stellantis Group is recalling 306,165 Ram HD pickup trucks from 2021-to-2023 model-years that are equipped with the Cummins 6-cylinder, 6.7L diesel engine.

The problem is that on some vehicles, the air intake heater relay could short out. This can happen even if the vehicle is parked and the ignition is off. This is an older model of relay that is no longer installed on current models. The automaker previously recalled Ram HD pickup trucks for the same problem in late 2021.

Stellantis said the relays could overheat, potentially leading to a fire. The company said six fires, which could be related to the issue, have been reported. Five of them occurred while the vehicles' engines were running, the other while it was off. The manufacturer added that the risk is “minimal” but still advises owners or users of the affected models not to park them indoors.

The company will notify owners by mail and ask them to take their vehicles to a dealer to have the air intake heater relay replaced.
 

Ram HD trucks
Photo: Ram
