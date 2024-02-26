• The Jeep Recon will go on sale in 2025.

In the summer of 2022, Jeep unveiled several concepts and future electric vehicles, including the Recon, a model similar to the Wrangler. The Wagoneer S was also part of the presentation. These two models are expected to be the first two all-electric models proporsed by Jeep..

The Wagoneer S will be the first to hit the road, sometime this year. In the case of the Recon, it was learned in recent day, we've learned that it will make its debut in 2025.

The news was confirmed by Jeep's top boss, Antonio Filosa, during a press conference where he presented Jeep's strategy for the next two years. The exact timing of the model's arrival was not disclosed. It's understandable if the brand wants to give itself some leeway.

What seems more certain, is that we'll get a presentation of the Recon's production version before the end of this year, perhaps virtually unless Jeep decides to reveal it at an auto show, possibly at the Los Angeles Show in November. If it'S ready, we could see it earlier, what with the Jeep Easter Safari in Moab, Utah coming up at the end of March.

2025 Jeep Recon grey Photo: Jeep

The executive also confirmed that the Recon is designed on the same STLA Large platform as Dodge's next muscle car. Of course, a two-motor configuration is expected; it's hard to imagine a cousin of the Wrangler offering only two-wheel drive. Independent suspension and off-road components should also be part of the package.

As for battery capacity, the platform could accommodate units of 85 or 118 kWh, according to informed speculation.

In addition to the all-electric Recon, Jeep is also preparing 4xe (plug-in hybrid) versions of existing products such as the Wagoneer and Gladiator, models that will join similar approaches adopted with the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler, among others.