Jeep unveils new photos of the Wagoneer S 2025

The Jeep Wagoneer S 2025 will debut later this year. We have already seen Jeep's first all-electric model, but that was in concept form.

Now, as the start of production approaches, we've been treated to new images that show us some of the details of the production model, both in terms of exterior design and interior layout.

Not surprisingly, the production version is very similar to the concept that was unveiled in the summer of 2022.

In terms of styling, the production model retains Jeep's recognizable seven-bar grille fascia. Of course, you don't need a traditional grille with an electric model, which means you have to be imaginative; the seven slots are illuminated to replicate the effect. As for the rest, the light signature extends across the width of the vehicle, both front and rear. At the rear, we notice the presence of Jeep lettering instead of Wagoneer on the tailgate, as well as two fins.

The design of the rear section is reminiscent of more luxurious sports SUVs.

The new exterior images also show different rims than those on the concepts.

On board, screens unsurprisingly dominate the presentation, with four in total. There's the one in place of the traditional instrument cluster, while there are two superimposed on the centre console, as well as another in front of the passenger seat.

The screens in the middle show that the lower one seems to be reserved for the climate control, while the upper one covers the functions of the multimedia system and the McIntosh audio system.

On the centre console, an image clearly shows a gear selector knob. Below it we can see the driving modes that will be offered: Sand, Snow, Eco, Auto and Sport. A textured surface surrounds the whole thing for an extra touch of luxury. The touchscreen also displays a control for the front seat massage function.

The Wagoneer S clearly plays the luxury card.

This model, based on the Stellantis STLA Large platform, will offer a high level of performance. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but rumour has it that the Wagoneer S will offer around 600 horsepower, power that will be sent to all four wheels.

We'll also have to be patient when it comes to range and pricing, which will be announced closer to the model's launch.