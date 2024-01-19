Electric Jeep Wagoneer S Expected This Autumn

Jeep confirms the Wagoneer S, the electric version of its new big SUV, will go on sale in North America as early as this autumn. We're talking about a 2025 model.

The S was first presented virtually in the summer of 2022, at the same time as two other products: the Wrangler-based Recon electric SUV, and the smaller Avenger, destined for Europe (and which became Jeep's first all-electric vehicle).

The Wagoneer S it will first be sold in North America, though the company will eventually offer it on other world markets. Which if/when it happens will make the Wagoneer S Jeep's first global electric product.



2025 Jeep Wagoneer S, electric

Also going global will be the Recon, also set to debut this year, unless that gets pushed back to 2025.

The Wagoneer S retains the style and luxury of the current Wagoneer. It will of course be off-road capable, with the advantage of providing a much quieter passage through nature.

For off-roading fans, that's certainly a big potential draw of electrification: Enjoy nature and not pollute (with noise or with emissions) as you do.

2025 Jeep Wagoneer S black

And there's plenty of power and capability to go around. According to Jeep, owners can expect 600 hp and the ability to speed from 0 to 97 km/h in 3.5 seconds. 4xe all-wheel drive will also be available.

In terms of design, the model is recognizable, though it benefits from improvements aimed at improving aerodynamics.

Technical details are lacking for the moment, but we can guess the Wagoneer S will be based on the STLA Large platform, one of the four that will be dedicated to electric products from the Stellantis group.

As for the regular Wagoneer, a plug-in hybrid version is expected next year.