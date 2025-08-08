Jeep Reconfirms Recon EV, Teases New Grand Wagoneer

Jeep this week shared a first image of the updated 2026 Grand Wagoneer model coming soon.

But that’s not all it did. The brand shared a pile of information regarding its plans, and in that pile was some news about the Jeep Recon. Remember that one?

In case you’ve forgotten, the planned Recon is similar to the Wrangler, but different in that it’s all-electric. The model was first presented during a virtual roundtable DURING the pandemic, to give you an idea of how long it’s been in the works.

New U.S. realities

The current U.S. administration’s hostility to electrification made it reasonable to doubt the Recon's future. As well, electric models aren’t selling at the expected pace in that market; the removal of purchase incentives starting in September won’t help matters.

There’s more. The loosening of CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) standards, which will eliminate penalties for non-compliant carmakers, could incentivize some to set aside “greener” models in favour of more gas-guzzling – and more profitable – vehicles. And as it happens, Jeep has confirmed that the V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 will continue to be offered for the time being.

The Recon being all-electric isn’t working in its favour right now. However, Jeep boss Bob Broderdorf sought o reassure about the SUV this week, saying that the Recon will be the brand's first “trail-rated” electric model, and that it will be marketed worldwide. Production for the model is set for Toluca, in Mexico.

Broderdorf added that “The Recon will demonstrate the Jeep team's capacity for innovation, while attracting a whole new audience and new customers to the brand."

2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer | Photo: Jeep

Other changes

No addition to teasing the Grand Wagoneer and reconfirming the Recon, Jeep also said it will offer more customization options to its customers, particularly for the Wrangler, but also for the Gladiator.

With the redesigned Grand Wagoneer and the return of the Cherokee also on the docket, things are going to be busy at Jeep in the coming months. The brand needs it, as recent years have been difficult for it.

A balancing act

We also sense that Jeep is navigating between what the future will be—more electrified—and what the present allows it to do, which is maintaining V8 engines and more-polluting models. It wants to prepare for the future while also continuing to satisfy its current customer base, which is of course the source of its profits.

We are truly living in a unique period in the history of the automotive industry.