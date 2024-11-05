2025 Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer Getting Reduced Pricing

Jeep is bucking the general trend – and maybe facing up to some market realities - by announcing a price cut for its 2025 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer big SUVs.
The starting price of the Jeep Wagoneer is now $59,945 in Canada, making it the most affordable full-size SUV in North America. Price reductions of up to $7,000 across the range should make these vehicles more competitive in their segment.
Canadian pricing for the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer
- - Jeep Wagoneer 4x2 - $59,945 (-$3,000)
- - Jeep Wagoneer 4x4 - $62,945 (-$3,000)
- - Jeep Wagoneer Series II 4x2 - $63,945 (-$5,185)
- - Jeep Wagoneer Series II 4x4 - $66,945 (-$5,185)
- - Jeep Wagoneer Series III 4x4 - $73,945 (-$5,685)
- - Jeep Wagoneer L 4x2 - $62,945 (-$3,000)
- - Jeep Wagoneer L 4x4 - $65,945 (-$3,000)
- - Jeep Wagoneer L Series II 4x4 - $69,945 (-$5,185)
- - Jeep Wagoneer L Series III 4x4 - $76,945 (-$5,685)
Canadian pricing for the 2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
- - Jeep Grand Wagoneer 4x4 - $84,945 (-$7,000)
- - Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series II Obsidian 4x4 - $98,945 (-$5,495)
- - Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series III 4x4 - $107,945 (-$4,650)
- - Jeep Grand Wagoneer L Obsidian 4x4 - $101,945 (-$5,495)
- - Jeep Grand Wagoneer L Series III 4x4 - $110,945 (-$4,650)
More standard equipment
In addition to the price cut, Jeep further sweetened the deal for customers by enhancing what’s included as standard equipment. The 2025 Wagoneer thus includes 20-inch aluminum wheels, active lane management and adaptive cruise control.
The Grand Wagoneer, meanwhile, now comes with 22-inch wheels, an interactive screen for the front passenger and advanced safety technologies such as driver drowsiness detection and anti-collision assistance at intersections.
More power under the hood
In terms of powertrains, the Grand Wagoneer's high-performance Hurricane twin-turbo in-line 6-cylinder engine has been optimized. The result: increased power (up to 540 hp), higher torque (521 lb-ft) and reduced emissions. All without compromising fuel economy, according to Jeep.
Availability and manufacturing
The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are available in short- and long-wheelbase L versions. The SUVs are all manufactured at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant in Michigan, and will be available at Jeep dealerships before the end of the year.