2025 Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer Getting Reduced Pricing

2025 Jeep Wagoneer | Photo: Jeep
  • EPA Category: Full-size SUV
    Khatir Soltani
     Jeep revises its strategy for the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer luxury SUVs in 2025.

    Jeep is bucking the general trend – and maybe facing up to some market realities - by announcing a price cut for its 2025 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer big SUVs.

    The starting price of the Jeep Wagoneer is now $59,945 in Canada, making it the most affordable full-size SUV in North America. Price reductions of up to $7,000 across the range should make these vehicles more competitive in their segment.

    Canadian pricing for the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer

    • - Jeep Wagoneer 4x2 - $59,945 (-$3,000)
    • - Jeep Wagoneer 4x4 - $62,945 (-$3,000)
    • - Jeep Wagoneer Series II 4x2 - $63,945 (-$5,185)
    • - Jeep Wagoneer Series II 4x4 - $66,945 (-$5,185)
    • - Jeep Wagoneer Series III 4x4 - $73,945 (-$5,685)
    • - Jeep Wagoneer L 4x2 - $62,945 (-$3,000)
    • - Jeep Wagoneer L 4x4 - $65,945 (-$3,000)
    • - Jeep Wagoneer L Series II 4x4 - $69,945 (-$5,185)
    • - Jeep Wagoneer L Series III 4x4 - $76,945 (-$5,685)

    Canadian pricing for the 2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

    • - Jeep Grand Wagoneer 4x4 - $84,945 (-$7,000)
    • - Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series II Obsidian 4x4 - $98,945 (-$5,495)
    • - Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series III 4x4 - $107,945 (-$4,650)
    • - Jeep Grand Wagoneer L Obsidian 4x4 - $101,945 (-$5,495)
    • - Jeep Grand Wagoneer L Series III 4x4 - $110,945 (-$4,650)
    2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
    2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer | Photo: Jeep

    More standard equipment
    In addition to the price cut, Jeep further sweetened the deal for customers by enhancing what’s included as standard equipment. The 2025 Wagoneer thus includes 20-inch aluminum wheels, active lane management and adaptive cruise control.

    The Grand Wagoneer, meanwhile, now comes with 22-inch wheels, an interactive screen for the front passenger and advanced safety technologies such as driver drowsiness detection and anti-collision assistance at intersections.

    2025 Jeep Wagoneer, front
    2025 Jeep Wagoneer, front | Photo: Jeep

    More power under the hood
    In terms of powertrains, the Grand Wagoneer's high-performance Hurricane twin-turbo in-line 6-cylinder engine has been optimized. The result: increased power (up to 540 hp), higher torque (521 lb-ft) and reduced emissions. All without compromising fuel economy, according to Jeep.

    Availability and manufacturing
    The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are available in short- and long-wheelbase L versions. The SUVs are all manufactured at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant in Michigan, and will be available at Jeep dealerships before the end of the year.

    2025 Jeep Wagoneer, in profile
    2025 Jeep Wagoneer, in profile |
    2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, seating
    2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, seating | Photo: Jeep
    2025 Jeep Wagoneer, interior
    2025 Jeep Wagoneer, interior | Photo: Jeep
    2025 Jeep Wagoneer, rear
    2025 Jeep Wagoneer, rear | Photo: Jeep
    2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, front grille
    2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, front grille | Photo: Jeep
    2025 Jeep Wagoneer, front
    2025 Jeep Wagoneer, front | Photo: Jeep
    2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, steering wheel, dashboard
    2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, steering wheel, dashboard | Photo: Jeep
    2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, badging
    2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, badging | Photo: Jeep
