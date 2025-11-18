Jeep has finally presented the 2026 Recon, its long-promised all-electric SUV. And it comes certified Trail Rated, offering 650 hp and 400 km of range.

The BEV is one of four new models to come in the next four months under the Jeep banner. Previously, we saw the launch of the new Cherokee and an update to the Grand Cherokee and Grand Wagoneer. Now it’s the Recon’s turn – though of course, the context in which it arrives is probably not what Jeep envisaged when it first started development on it. The EV landscape has changed, let’s put it that way.

| Photo: Jeep

Powertrain of the 2026 Jeep Recon

The Jeep Recon is built on the STLA-Large architecture developed by Stellantis. Its electric powertrain develops 650 hp and 620 lb-ft of instantly available torque, which allows it to reach 96 km/h from a stop in only 3.6 seconds.

According to Jeep, the Recon can travel up to 400 km when its 100.5-kWh battery is fully charged. The range of the Moab version, scheduled to be the first to arrive at dealerships first, is 370 km.

The new 2026 Recon is equipped with a four-wheel-drive system. Drivers have a choice of five modes: Auto, Sport, Snow, Sand/Mud and Rock.

| Photo: Jeep

The manufacturer is also proud to announce that the Recon is the only electric SUV with Trail Rated certification. In this regard, Jeep assures that its new model benefits from the necessary underbody protection to prevent the battery from being damaged during off-road driving.

“The 2026 Jeep Recon is a bold step forward for the brand, an all-electric SUV that stays true to our core values of freedom, adventure and capability. It’s trail-rated, purpose-built and ready to take Jeep enthusiasts into the future without compromising the legendary performance they expect,” said Bob Broderdorf, CEO of the Jeep brand.

He added that, “With the Jeep Recon, we’re proving that electrification isn’t just compatible with off-road excellence, it can elevate it, delivering instant torque, precision control and a quieter, more connected driving experience that’s uniquely Jeep.”

Design of the 2026 Jeep Recon

The images confirm it, the 2026 Recon is conceived as an authentic SUV of the Jeep brand, with a style similar to its other models. We note, among other elements, the lights that are inspired by the iconic Wrangler, as are the side-hinged tailgate and the prominently displayed spare tire.

As an option, buyers can choose the Sky One-Touch Power Top electric opening roof.

