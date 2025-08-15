Jeep Brings Hemi V-8 Back to Centre Stage

After focusing on electrification with plug-in hybrids and the all-electric Wagoneer S, Jeep is rekindling the flame for big engine enthusiasts. Brand CEO Bob Broderdorf has confirmed the brand will once again leverage the power and performance of the Hemi across several models, with new mechanical options even on the way to offer more horsepower.

Wrangler Rubicon 392 gets reprieve

The first step in this latest shift? The Wrangler Rubicon 392 with its 6.4L Hemi V-8 developing 470 hp is sticking around. Initially slated to disappear last year, the model, priced over $100,000 CAD, remains in the catalog, becoming the flagship of Jeep performance.

Said Broderdorf, “After driving on the Rubicon Trail, you see how much people love the roar of the 392.”

6.2L V8 of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk | Photo: Jeep

A performance heritage

The Hemi has long allowed Jeep to attract both on-road performance enthusiasts and extreme off-road fans. In the past, it was found in the Wagoneer, the Grand Wagoneer, the Grand Cherokee SRT (475 hp), and especially the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, a 707-hp monster powered by the Hellcat engine.

A movement that goes beyond Jeep

This return of the Hemi is part of a broader strategy at Stellantis. Ram is bringing the Hemi back to the 1500 this summer and will relaunch the TRX, while Dodge will make the 2026 Durango a Hemi-exclusive model.

Several dealers see this as the return of the "craziness" that drew customers into the showroom, even if not all of them left with these star models.

The likely models

Broderdorf did not specify which Jeeps will receive the Hemi, but rumours include the Gladiator, a potential new Trackhawk, and the Grand Cherokee, which many would like to see return with a super-powered V-8. "The Hemi is almost a brand in itself," summarizes Steven Wolf, a dealer in Houston. "It will rally the troops."