Jeep reached the global milestone of one million Rubicon vehicles sold this week; Stellantis was understandably keen to highlight the achievement.

The automaker has thus built and sold one million units of the most radical versions of the Wrangler and Gladiator. Indeed, it’s worth remembering that the Rubicon treatment is not reserved solely for the Wrangler; the midsize pickup also gets a version featuring the advanced off-road capabilities that come with the Rubicon name.

The 2003 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon | Photo: Jeep

Rubicon: A 2003 debut

Jeep first launched the Rubicon version of the Wrangler in 2003. At the time, it was part of the TJ generation, and only a two-door version was available. The first Wrangler Rubicon stood out specifically for its locking differentials, transfer case with a 4:1 gear ratio and underbody skid plate protection. Since then, the Wrangler Rubicon and Gladiator Rubicon have evolved over time.

The Rubicon designation, of course, pays homage to the world-renowned off-road trail located in California.

“Reaching one million Jeep Rubicon vehicles sold is a powerful testament to the passion of our owners and the unmatched authenticity of the Jeep brand. For decades, Rubicon has represented the purest expression of Jeep off-road capability. That legacy has been shaped not just by our engineers, but by the global community of off-road enthusiasts who push these vehicles to their limits and inspire us to raise the bar. We continue to listen to our customers, and every evolution of Rubicon reflects what they value most, authentic capability, proven durability and meaningful innovation delivered at a better value.” - Bob Broderdorf, CEO, Jeep brand