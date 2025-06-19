Stellantis is introducing the new Jeep Wagoneer Command Operations Vehicle (COV), a model specifically designed for government agencies at all levels: federal, provincial, and municipal. Developed to meet high-level logistical demands—such as VIP transport—this special Wagoneer boasts over 130 safety features to inspire confidence and authority.

A luxury utility vehicle… with authority

Available in short or long wheelbase versions, the 2025 Wagoneer COV comes with the powerful 420-hp Hurricane twin-turbo inline-6 engine under the hood. The equipment is befitting of high luxury: leather seats, tri-zone climate control, heavy-duty towing package and more. This is an armoured limousine without the actual armour (which, by the way, can be added by after-market companies specialized in such things).

| Photo: Jeep

A comprehensive option for police work

Stellantis also offers an optional police conversion kit including light bars, siren speakers behind the grille, multi-function communication systems, specialized storage for weapons and equipment and a custom wiring harness allowing for the addition of equipment such as cameras, radars, computers, radios, printers, and connectivity modules.

Tons of safety technologies

In terms of safety, the Wagoneer COV takes an everything-but-the-kitchen-sink approach. It includes advanced features like night vision with a 10-inch head-up display, 360° panoramic view camera, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, active lane management, adaptive cruise control and more. However, Jeep's Level 2+ hands-free driving is not offered. Even FBI agents will have to drive themselves.

| Photo: Jeep

Connected services included for several years

The Wagoneer COV includes three years of Jeep Connect services, which allow for remote start and door locking via the mobile application, among other things. Additionally, it comes with 10 years of security services (recall alerts, theft assistance) and five years of vehicle performance data. It's a bit ironic to include theft assistance on a vehicle designed to catch thieves, but well… you can never be too careful.

| Photo: Jeep

| Photo: Jeep

| Photo: Jeep