The Jeep Wagoneer S Will Be Built in Mexico

• The Wagoneer S, Jeep's first all-electric model in North America, will be assembled in Mexico.

Tomorrow (Thursday) in New York, Jeep will officially unveil the production version of its first all-electric vehicle for North America, the Wagoneer S. We’ll be there for that and invite you to check back here for all the details.

In the meantime, we can share with you a piece of information that was confirmed on Tuesday by a source well acquainted with information concerning the model: it will be assembled in Mexico, more precisely at the Toluca plant, where Jeep also manufactures the Compass SUV.

The model is expected this autumn in Canada and the U.S. Jeep will then offer it in other markets, making it the brand's first electric vehicle sold worldwide (the brand has the Avenger in Europe, but this product is not marketed North America).

The Ford Mustang Mach-E and Chevrolet Blazer EV are also built in Mexico. The Wagoneer S will be based on the STLA Large platform, which will be used for many of the electric vehicles expected from the Stellantis range of automotive brands, including Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Chrysler and Maserati.

Jeep has already promised a high-performance model, with maximum torque of 617 lb-ft and a 0-97 km/h time of 3.4 seconds. That’s virtually identical to what Ford just revealed for the 2024 Mach-E GT, equipped with the Enhanced Performance Package (3.3 seconds). Last week, in the promotional video announcing the arrival of the Wagoneer S, we saw the SUV take on the Tesla Model Y, another avowed rival.

Range is expected to be around 500 km. More details soon.