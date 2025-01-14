Jeep Sales Dropped for Sixth Straight Year in 2024

• Jeep struggled in 2024 with sales declining for the sixth year in a row.

In 2018, Jeep sold 973,000 vehicles in the United States, and more than a million in North America. The brand’s goal, to reach the million mark in the U.S. And it seemed on track to do so.

Since then, however, it's been a one-way ride downhill. In 2024, the company recorded its sixth consecutive year of declining sales, with sales falling by 9 percent to 587,725 units. That’s a significant drop from the 642,924 vehicles sold in 2023.

In 2022, the company sold 684,600 vehicles; in 2021, 778,500. For 2020 and 2019, the results were 795,300 and 923,200 units.

The Jeep Gladiator | Photo: Jeep

What’s behind the falling numbers

So, what's going on? Your guess is as good as ours. Clearly, the first major decline was a consequence of Covid-19. Then there was the shortage of semiconductors. But unlike virtually every other brand in the industry, there was no recovery at Jeep.

Consider that model prices climbed considerably after Covid. Jeep's prices were already high. Some models became unaffordable for many buyers, who turned to other manufacturers.

Even sales of the flagship Wrangler model fell by 3 percent last year, from 156,581 to 151,163 units. The Gladiator did even worse, with sales plunging by 24 percent to 42,123 units. The Grand Cherokee was down 12 percent, with 216,148 units delivered.

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer | Photo: Jeep

A few bright spots

A bit of good news came from Wagoneer sales, which rose by 48 percent in 2024, from 29,149 to 43,125 units. Sales of the Grand Wagoneer jumped 13 percent to 11,959 units. The Compass also had a good year, with sales up 16 percent to 111,697 units.

The imminent arrival of a new CEO at Stellantis, and the adjustments sure to come with that, will undoubtedly have an impact on the company's results in the U.S. Eyes are also peeled on how what kind of market response awaits the Wagoneer S, the brand's first all-electric SUV that debuted at the tail end of 2024.

Then there’s the issue of tariffs on imported vehicles that may be on the way. Their implementation could influence certain decisions at Jeep, notably concerning production of the next Cherokee, which the company wanted to have built in Mexico. Jeep is currently evaluating its options.