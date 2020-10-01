Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

A V8-powered Jeep Wrangler Currently in Testing

On the day Ford unveiled its new Bronco, Jeep teased a Wrangler "concept" with a 392 badge, which of course indicates the presence of a thundering V8 engine under the hood. This week, a model was seen being tested in Florida, as reported by Motor1.com. Clearly things are hopping behind the scenes at Jeep.

As with the Rubicon 392 concept, the model that was seen on the road in the Sunshine State has a hood with an air intake to cool the engine compartment.

If the powertrain is the same as that of the concept, it means the engine in testing is a 6.4L V8, which is capable of 450 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque. It would normally be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and the full-time 2-speed Selec-Track transfer case. The sprint to 96 km/h could be done in less than 5 seconds.

The exhaust layout would be dual, unlike other current Wrangler variants. The model seen here didn't have the 392 badge, but that may not mean anything. Instead of 37-inch Falken Wildpeak tires, this Jeep wears BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 rubber, the size of which was not possible to determine. The design also featured a two-inch elevated suspension and Fox monotube shock absorbers.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Rumour has it that Jeep’s plant in Toledo, Ohio, has built about 30 Rubicon 392 prototypes. The official launch date of this version remains a mystery. It's a good bet that they want to introduce it sooner rather than later, in order to offer a solid response to the Bronco.

"I will answer with the mouths of my cannons," Frontenac, the governor of New France, essentially replied back in 1690 to an emissary who had come to ask for the handing back of Quebec City to English forces.

330 years later, one can imagine Jeep answering the same thing to Ford. The most profitable brand of the FCA group (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) will certainly not stand still in the face of Ford's offensive.    

That said, the return of the Bronco can’t help but shake things up in this niche segment, which is a great thing for enthusiasts.

Jeep Wrangler à V8, profil
Photo: Motor1
Jeep Wrangler à V8, profil

You May Also Like

Jeep Fires Back at Ford Bronco Before it Even Debuts

Jeep Fires Back at Ford Bronco Before it Even Debuts

Jeep this weekend published a photo of a Wrangler or Gladiator hood, on which you can make out the numbers 392. These of course refer to the brand’s 392-cc H...

2020 Jeep Wrangler Diesel Review: We Evaluate Fuel Consumption

2020 Jeep Wrangler Diesel Review: We Evaluate Fuel Consum...

Auto123 took the wheel of a Jeep Wrangler Diesel in the Fort Lauderdale area for a fuel consumption analysis. The results are clearly interesting, but it’s c...

A Mopar Special Edition of the Jeep Wrangler Will Debut in Chicago

A Mopar Special Edition of the Jeep Wrangler Will Debut i...

Jeep will roll out a special edition of its most popular model at the Chicago Auto Show next month. The Wrangler Mopar Jeep Performance Parts edition has bee...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Pontiac Trans Am 1979
You Could Win a Pontiac Trans Am Autographed ...
Article
Part of the Cadillac Lyriq's large display screen
Future Cadillac Lyriq to Get 33-inch Display ...
Article
The 10,000th Lamborghini Urus
Lamborghini Builds its 10,000th Urus SUV
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

You Could Win a Pontiac Trans Am Autographed by Burt Reynolds
You Could Win a Pontiac Trans...
Video
The 2020 Cadillac XT6: 10 Things Worth Knowing
The 2020 Cadillac XT6: 10 Thi...
Video
World Premiere of the 2022 Nissan Ariya Electric Crossover
World Premiere of the 2022 Ni...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 