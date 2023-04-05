• Jeep introduces a revamped 2024 Wrangler at the New York Auto Show.

• The brand's terrain-tamer gets improvements to make it even more capable in off-road driving.

• Rubicon models will be able to receive a Warn-branded winch, capable of towing loads of 8,000 lb.

New York, NY - Jeep unveiled a much-transformed Wrangler at the New York Auto Show. In fact, the improvements are so numerous that the company is talking about a new model. And since the design has also been tweaked, it's fair to talk about a new Wrangler for the year 2024.

Of course, the model remains easily recognizable. Jeep is not about to mess with such a winning, lucrative formula. That said, it's interesting to note that the automaker didn't wait too long to make changes, now that it has company in the segment, in the form of the Ford Bronco.

2024 Jeep Wrangler High Altitude 4xe, profile Photo: Jeep

The styling

The Wrangler’s looks changes very little - its image is virtually untouchable. However, Jeep does talk up the redesigned front grille. It features thinner slats, while the black textured vertical slots improve cooling and allow for the installation of the new Warn winch that will be installed at the factory. It will be available with Rubicon models.

Ten new wheel designs (17 to 20 inches) are available, while more configurations than ever will be available for the roof layout. A new high-quality soft top is standard, and a host of other hard-top, folding, and cutaway door options are on the menu. In all, there are dozens of possibilities promised by Jeep.

As for the colour palette, which is always very generous with this model, it will include ten shades.

Interestingly, the antenna is now integrated into the windshield.

2024 Jeep Wrangler Willys Photo: Jeep

The mechanics

Nothing changes under the hood, but there is a surprise: the 392-cu.in (6.4L) V8 engine is back under the hood of the Rubicon 392 variant. With 470 hp and as many lb-ft of torque, let's just say this engine displaces some serious air.

Otherwise, the 3.6L Pentastar V6 is still on the menu with 285 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque, as is the 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder with 270 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. This engine also serves the PHEV variant, this time providing 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque thanks to the electrical input.

The 4xe versions, by the way, are still equipped with a 17-kWh battery. Range should remain the same at about 35 km.

2024 Jeep Wrangler High Altitude 4xe, front Photo: Jeep

The models

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler is offered in a variety of configurations, including Sport, Willys, Sahara, High Altitude, Rubicon and Rubicon 392. Two new variants are debuting: Sport S 4xe, a new entry-level proposition, and Rubicon X, an even more capable off-road model thanks to the addition of 35-inch wheels, integrated HD cameras for off-road driving, and steel bumpers. This variant is available with the 2.0L turbo and 3.6L V6 engines.

It should be noted that the 4xe models (from the Willys version) get a new feature called the Power Box, which offers four 120V outlets with a total of 30 amps.

The Rubicon model is the variant capable of venturing far off the beaten path, and incredibly, it gets improvements that make it even more talented in that field. This is the case of the 8000 lb capacity winch that it can receive directly from the factory, but also of more technical alterations that will please fans. This is the case of the “low range” driving ratio that can go up to 100:1 and a new Dana 44 HD rigid rear axle that will allow owners to increase the size of their tires and tow up to 2268 kg (5000 lb).

2024 Jeep Wrangler, interior Photo: Jeep

The interior

Jeep has upgraded the interior presentation and equipment. The seats can be power-adjustable, a new instrument cluster relays driving-related information, and the Uconnect5 system is now here, as is wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps.

One can only hope the driving experience continues to be refined, as this model's handling remains one of its… less strong points, shall we say. That's one of its charms, of course, but a little less “charm” would be welcome.

For the rest, as we always mention, we'll have the opportunity to come back to you with more details when we test the model.

Buyers can now order the version that interests them. The 2024 Jeep Wrangler arrives at dealers towards the end of 2023.