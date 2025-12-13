Stellantis continues its 85th anniversary celebrations by launching a new special edition of the Jeep Wrangler. Named the Whitecap, this commemorative edition pays homage to the Jeep CJ-Universal of yesteryear.

This new version, which has a nostalgic flair, stands out for the following features: a hardtop and iconic grille, both painted Bright White; body-colored fender flares; and "1941" inscriptions, also in Bright White, on the hood. Consumers can also opt for the Sky One-Touch Power Top with a Bright White accent.

The 2026 Jeep Wrangler Whitecap is part of Stellantis's strategy to unveil a new special edition every month for a year. Last month, the manufacturer unveiled the 2026 Jeep Wrangler Moab 392.

4-cylinder or V6

The new Whitecap edition of the 2026 Jeep Wrangler is available on the Sahara and Rubicon trims. This aesthetic package can be combined with either the 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine or the 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

Notably, the Whitecap edition can be paired with any color in the Jeep Wrangler's palette.

"It pays tribute to the heritage of the Jeep brand."

In the press release issued by Stellantis, the head of the Jeep brand had strong words about this new Wrangler edition. "The Jeep Wrangler Whitecap is more than a special edition; it's a statement," said Bob Broderdorf, the head of the Jeep brand. "It pays tribute to the brand's heritage while introducing a striking two-tone look that turns heads on the trails. Like every model in the series, the Whitecap is designed to stand out—it's a nod to the brand's legendary history. With more ways than ever to personalize and configure, we offer Jeep owners the freedom to make their Wrangler truly unique."

As of now, the price of the 2026 Jeep Wrangler Whitecap has not been disclosed. The same goes for its arrival date at Canadian dealerships.



2026 Jeep Wrangler Whitecap - 3/4 front view | Photo: Jeep