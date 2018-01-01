Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Kia to Help the Homeless at Super Bowl LIV

Many are the carmakers who will want to be seen and heard at the Super Bowl, the biggest sporting event of the year in the United States. Ads that run during the ultimate celebration of American football cost in the millions of dollars. We’ve already gotten wind of what Volvo has up its sleeve; now it’s Kia turn to tease what it will be up to.

Like the Swedish automaker, Kia promises to be generous, except that its offer is more direct and material.

The ad that will appear in the third quarter of the game shows a child entering a room full of journalists in front of whom he'll take a seat to answer questions. The first question he’s asked is, “What motivates you not to give up?” His answer, in part, is, "I run for those who think there is no light at the end of the tunnel. I run to show them that there is. »

Photo: Kia

And that's the central theme of the ad: running. The goal of the 60-second ad is to show that it is possible to overcome adversity and accomplish things that seem impossible at the start.

And how does that relate to the homeless?

The ad signals the creation of a program called Yards Against Homelessness. Kia says under this program it will donate $1,000 to three charities that help the homeless for every yard gained by either team during the game. The three charities are Covenent House, Positive Tomorrows and StandUp For Kids.

If the two teams pass the 1,000-yard mark combined during the game, $1 million will be donated.

The Super Bowl will be held on Sunday, February 2nd.

Daniel Rufiange
Daniel Rufiange
