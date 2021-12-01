Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Kia's Super Bowl Ad Sees Robo-Dog Get Some Love from the EV6

With the Super Bowl fast approaching (on Sunday, February 13, to be precise), automakers have begun to give us a taste of the ads they'll be airing during the game.

Kia had already teased its big spot, but now it has shared a one-minute ad. The star is of course the all-new, all-electric EV6 crossover, but it shares the spotlight in the ad with a small robotic dog in need. In need of what? Well love of course, but also a little something else.

We won’t spoil the punchline for you, but you can probably guess it has something to do with the EV6’s capabilities. The friendly and very cute dog is meant to tickle viewers’ “aww” bones, of course, and put the lie to the notion that only cats can be cute in videos.

Over the years, animals have been widely used, not to say “exploited” by many companies, to grab viewers’ attention and pull at their heartstrings.

But in fact, this new Kia ad – besides not actually using any real animals - is part of a larger marketing campaign as part of which Kia has teamed up with the Petfinder Foundation. The foundation helps real animals find homes.

As for the EV6, Kia is expecting big things for the crossover, with good reason. Interest has been high, early feedback has been promising, and the EV will be eligible for federal and provincial EV discounts here in Canada. This week, in fact, Kia Canada provided us with the price range for the EV6.

Kia EV6, rear
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Kia EV6, rear
Kia EV6 GT Line
Photo: Kia
Kia EV6 GT Line

