Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Kia Canada to Cover First Six payments On Purchase of New Vehicle

With the pending resumption of activities in the automotive sector, it’s expected that we’ll be seeing an avalanche of tempting offers from auto companies in Canada. Manufacturers are dealing with massive inventory levels and 2021 models will be arriving soon.

Time to liquidate stocks, clearly.

But let's be clear - our goal here is not to encourage you to take advantage of one offer more than another. Rather, we're highlighting a trend that’s sure to hit the industry in the coming weeks and months. If you don't need a new vehicle, you can just block your ears and eyes. And don't forget either about the used-car market, which is going to be active as well.

Kia Canada’s strategy, then, is an aggressive one designed to kick-start sales.  The company is For consumers who finance certain new models, the company says it will cover the first six monthly payments. Eligible models include the brand’s most popular products: Forte, Forte 5, Soul, Sportage and Sorento.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2020 Kia Sorento
Photo: Kia
2020 Kia Sorento

We’re not talking about a payment deferral here. Kia will cover up to six monthly payments. That works out to a maximum of $4,500 that the company is offering to absorb. In most cases, the first six months will be covered. For some models, that could be 4.5 or 5 months of payments.

Doubly interesting for consumers looking for a new vehicle is that this offer can be combined with those already in effect, that is to say 0% interest and monthly payments that can extend over 84 months.

In a post on LinkedIn, Kia Canada's senior director of national marketing Mark Scigliano called the pandemic "a difficult time for everyone" and pitched the new incentive program as a "industry-leading retail offer”. The program is in effect until June 1.

Robert Karwel, senior director of Power Information Network, the automotive division of J.D. Power Canada, said the combination of 0% financing and the 6 month of payments thrown in makes the offer "fairly aggressive”.

Typically, consumers can access one or the other of these types of offers, but not both at the same time.

The automaker is also currently offering a $500 credit to frontline workers in the current pandemic, which can be used for the lease or purchase of any new Kia vehicle. The offer is open to doctors and nurses, long-term care workers, police, firefighters and paramedics, as well as coast guard, RCMP and rangers patrol members. It is valid until July 31.

2020 Kia Sportage
Photo: Kia
2020 Kia Sportage

You May Also Like

Kia sells 750,000th car in Canada

Kia sells 750,000th car in Canada

More than 750,000 Kia vehicles have been sold in Canada since the small Korean brand debuted here 17 years ago.

General Motors to Reopen Plants on May 18

General Motors to Reopen Plants on May 18

General Motors announced yesterday that it will restart its Canadian and U.S. plants on May 18. The reopening will be carried out in accordance with strict h...

Number of Vehicles Sold in India in April: 0

Number of Vehicles Sold in India in April: 0

Carmakers sold no vehicles in India in the month of April . Zero. While it's true that the situation has been more than difficult for the industry in North A...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Toyota factory worker, 2019
Toyota Cutting Production in North America by...
Article
Volvo XC40 Recharge
An XC100 Electric SUV in Works at Volvo?
Article
Tesla Roadster concept
New Tesla Roadster Debut to Be Delayed
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at the Wheel of an SUV
5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at ...
Video
Meet the World’s Fastest Tractor
Meet the World’s Fastest Tractor
Video
GMC Hummer EV: the Big Comeback Will Have to Wait
GMC Hummer EV: the Big Comeba...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 