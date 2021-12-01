2022 Kia EV6 Pricing Announced for Canada

Kia Canada has announced pricing for the all-new 2022 EV6 electric crossover and confirmed that its very first BEV to hit the Canadian market will begin arriving at dealerships this very month – though how many units there will be in the early going remains to be seen.

Not at all surprisingly, the MSRP of the EV6 comes in just under the 45 grand mark, at $44,995. This of course makes the EV eligible for federal discounts under the iZEV program, and provincial discounts where applicable.

That base price gives access to the rear-wheel drive version with Standard Range. The Long Range configuration with RWD will cost buyers $52,995.

The lowest price to get an all-wheel drive EV6 is $54,995, and that also includes the extended-range battery configuration. That version can be embellished with two different packages: GT-Line 1, which brings a price of $57,995, and GT-Line 2, costing $61,995.

Take note that a GT performance variant is on the way, but it will only be available later on.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Remember that the guidelines for the various EV discounts are based on the base price, so even if you splurge on the top-end version of the EV6 at nearly $62,000, you can claim the discount(s).

As far the vehicle itself is concerned, first and foremost the essential fact to know is that, mechanically, the EV6 is almost identical to the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Which means it has the same architecture and the same two powertrains. The 58-kWh battery can deliver a range of up to 373 km, the 77.4 kWh pack up to 499 km (in RWD configuration; AWD will lower that to 441 km).

Ultra-fast charging on a 800V DC charger can supply 100 km of added range in just 5 minutes, or up to 80-percent charge in 18 minutes. Otherwise, the on-board charger (OBC) for Level 2 allows for recharging from 10-to-100 percent in 7 hours, 10 minutes (240v AC, at 48-amps) for the larger 77.4 kWh battery versions.

As with the Ioniq 5, the system of the EV6 allows for bi-directional charging, which means owners can charge or power small appliances and tools using the vehicle’s battery.

Inside, the vehicle features two 12.3-inch screens spanning a good portion of the dash, which is similar to the Hyundai EV (though here they're curved). Unlike that model, though, the interior of the Kia is more conventional, and thus less explicitly minimalist and lounge-like.

We will be driving the new EV6 at the end of the month, so stay tuned as we will be giving you our first driving impressions at the first opportunity.

Here is the pricing grid for the Kia EV6:

Standard Range RWD: $44,995 MSRP

Long Range RWD: $52,995 MSRP

Long Range AWD: $54,995 MSRP

Long Range AWD with GT-Line Package 1: $57,995 MSRP

Long Range AWD with GT-Line Package 2: $61,995 MSRP