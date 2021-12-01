The brand-new Kia EV6 all-electric crossover has been named Car of the Year for 2022. By whom, you ask? By the Car of the Year organization, of course. Every year it collects votes from automotive journalists based in Europe and counts them carefully to determine the best car available on the market there.

Yesterday’s presentation of the award in Geneva, Switzerland saw the Kia EV6 (279 points earned on the COTY’s tabulating system) outpace the Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric (265 points) and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (261 points).

The EV6 is the very first new vehicle produced by Kia since its big re-branding last year, and the first dedicated battery electric based on Kia’s all-new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Its powertrain comes with either of two different battery packs of different capacities (58-kWh and 77.4-kWh). Depending on the configuration, the EV6 offers drivers an output of between 167 hp and 576 hp.

Auto123 is driving the Kia EV6 in GT-Line, AWD configuration this week and we will have a review for you in the coming days, so stay tuned! The model is expected to hit dealerships in Canada this coming May.

Photo: Kia 2022 Kia EV6, profile

Here’s what some of the jurors for the COTY organization had to say about the EV6:

“The EV6 stands out by combining energy efficiency, a large capacity battery and ultra-fast charging”.

“Sportier driving, firmer suspension, high range and excellent quick charging, because of 800-volt system, huge space, good package (frunk), nice details in the interior like the double-mode switches for navigation and climate control, no leather trim anymore, V2X-charging possible”.

“Inside the roomy and well-finished passenger compartment, the technological innovation is applied to increase the quality of life onboard. And once at the wheel, the EV6 offers a smooth and pleasant drive”.

“The best electric car of all the finalists. It has the same virtues as the Ioniq 5, but it is an even more balanced car, more refined in the set-up, more attractive in design, with higher quality finishes... And knocking on our emotions we have the 585 hp of the GT developed with Rimac”.

“Excellent EV because of its fast charging and good range for the price. In comparison with the Hyundai the EV6 offers less body roll, more playful handling and tighter steering. A bit sportier overall”.

See also: Kia EV6 Official Range Figures Are In, and They Vary Between 373 and 499 km

See also: 2022 Kia EV6 Pricing Announced for Canada