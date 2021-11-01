Kia is recalling some Carnival minivans in Canada and the U.S. due to a structural issue that could potentially cause the passenger-side sliding door to open inadvertently – notably when the vehicle is in motion.

In all, 3,092 2022 Kia Carnival minivans in North America are impacted by the recall, 2,956 of them in the United States and 136 in Canada.

According to the manufacturer, certain plastic holders inside the release actuator of the sliding door remote controller assembly may have been improperly manufactured by a company supplying the components. If so, the binding between the drum and holder could cause the latch to intermittently stick in the open position. In turn, the door is not then properly latch and could potentially open on its own.

Kia does point out that alert chimes and a warning signal on the instrument cluster should alert drivers when the latch is not properly secured. According to Transport Canada, when drivers operate the vehicle at more than 10 km/h, “a continuous door-ajar ringing will sound and the door-ajar warning will show a flashing red symbol”.

Kia says it will notify owners by mail and instruct them to take their vehicle to a dealer to repair the door latch on the passenger-side power sliding door.

