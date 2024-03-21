Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2025 Kia K4 Sedan Design Unveiled Ahead of NY Auto Show

2025 Kia K4
Photo: Kia
Get the best interest rate
Daniel Rufiange
 The K4 replaces the Forte, a model that first debuted back in 2010.

 

Last week, we presented a few first teaser images of the new 2025 Kia K4, which will be officially unveiled at the New York Auto Show next week. We know have a better idea of its design thanks to new images shared by the Korean automaker.

The all-new 2025 Kia K4
The all-new 2025 Kia K4
Photo: Kia

The K4 sedan replaces a familiar model, the Forte. But it carries the company's new styling language, which we've seen on a number of recently introduced models, including the brand's electric solutions. 

Not revealed today were any technical details about the car; those details will be forthcoming next week inside New York’s Javits Center, no doubt. 

Unveiling of 2025 Kia K4
Unveiling of 2025 Kia K4
Photo: Kia
Exterior design of 2025 Kia K4
Exterior design of 2025 Kia K4
Photo: Kia
2025 Kia K4, profile
2025 Kia K4, profile
Photo: Kia

The K4 leads with signature front headlights, which take the shape of the letter T. What really catches the eye are the upper surfaces of the sides, above the wheel arches. Those elements create a distinctive shape that’s visible at the front, but even more so at the rear. We’ll have a better idea next week.

The roofline is fastback-style, as we've already seen with the K5. The D-pillar treatment is also very distinctive, while the whole rear section has a rather unusual shape. Once again, we’ll know more when seeing it in person. 

At the rear, the lights are linked across the entire width of the trunk.

Interior of 2025 Kia K4
Interior of 2025 Kia K4
Photo: Kia
Seating of 2025 Kia K4
Seating of 2025 Kia K4
Photo: Kia
Glimpse of 2025 Kia K4 from interior
Glimpse of 2025 Kia K4 from interior
Photo: Kia

Interior of the 2025 Kia K4

The images show a very uncluttered presentation. The dashboard is dominated by a large screen that houses both the digital instrument cluster and the multimedia system. Buttons can be spotted under the central screen, as well as on the steering wheel; let's hope Kia limited the need to use touch controls. Also discernible is a wide horizontal band bearing the air vents. 

Overall, the presentation looks more than decent, in keeping with the tone, but in no way spectacular. 

The in-person reveal should include more information about the model's powertrains. We expect them to be the same as in the departed Forte: a 2.0L 4-cylinder offering 147 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque, and a 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder good for 201 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque. These engines are powered respectively by a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and a 7-speed automatic transmission. 

We'll see if other options are on the menu, including a hybrid variant. 

We'll be back next week with all the details surrounding the new 2025 Kia K4 sedan.

2025 Kia K4 grey
2025 Kia K4 grey
Photo: Kia
Daniel Rufiange
Daniel Rufiange
Automotive expert
  • Over 17 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 75 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 250 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 