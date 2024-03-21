2025 Kia K4 Sedan Design Unveiled Ahead of NY Auto Show

Last week, we presented a few first teaser images of the new 2025 Kia K4, which will be officially unveiled at the New York Auto Show next week. We know have a better idea of its design thanks to new images shared by the Korean automaker.

The all-new 2025 Kia K4 Photo: Kia

The K4 sedan replaces a familiar model, the Forte. But it carries the company's new styling language, which we've seen on a number of recently introduced models, including the brand's electric solutions.

Not revealed today were any technical details about the car; those details will be forthcoming next week inside New York’s Javits Center, no doubt.

Unveiling of 2025 Kia K4 Photo: Kia

Exterior design of 2025 Kia K4 Photo: Kia

2025 Kia K4, profile Photo: Kia

The K4 leads with signature front headlights, which take the shape of the letter T. What really catches the eye are the upper surfaces of the sides, above the wheel arches. Those elements create a distinctive shape that’s visible at the front, but even more so at the rear. We’ll have a better idea next week.

The roofline is fastback-style, as we've already seen with the K5. The D-pillar treatment is also very distinctive, while the whole rear section has a rather unusual shape. Once again, we’ll know more when seeing it in person.

At the rear, the lights are linked across the entire width of the trunk.

Interior of 2025 Kia K4 Photo: Kia

Seating of 2025 Kia K4 Photo: Kia

Glimpse of 2025 Kia K4 from interior Photo: Kia

Interior of the 2025 Kia K4

The images show a very uncluttered presentation. The dashboard is dominated by a large screen that houses both the digital instrument cluster and the multimedia system. Buttons can be spotted under the central screen, as well as on the steering wheel; let's hope Kia limited the need to use touch controls. Also discernible is a wide horizontal band bearing the air vents.

Overall, the presentation looks more than decent, in keeping with the tone, but in no way spectacular.

The in-person reveal should include more information about the model's powertrains. We expect them to be the same as in the departed Forte: a 2.0L 4-cylinder offering 147 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque, and a 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder good for 201 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque. These engines are powered respectively by a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and a 7-speed automatic transmission.

We'll see if other options are on the menu, including a hybrid variant.

We'll be back next week with all the details surrounding the new 2025 Kia K4 sedan.