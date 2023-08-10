Kia Reveals 2024 Kia K3, Likely Previewing Our Next Forte

• The 2024 Kia K3 has just been presented in Mexico. That model is known in our market as the Forte.

Kia yesterday introduced the new generation of its K3 compact car in Mexico. The name is not present on the North American market, but in South Korea it is. We know it as the Forte.

There has been speculation for some time of a name change for the model in North America, and this Mexico reveal looks to make that a pretty solid prediction. In any case, it's in keeping with Kia’s alphanumeric naming strategy, the automaker already producing the K5 and K9.

The new 2024 Kia K3 Photo: Kia

Design of the 2024 Kia K3

Beyond the name, we see that the car adopts the new Kia product signature, which means a much more distinctive front end. It resembles that of the K5, in truth. The rear end has the cut of a sporty SUV, in a clear bid to attract buyers. One fashionable feature is a taillight that spans the width of the vehicle, creating an imposing presence.

Interior of 2024 Kia K3 Photo: Kia

Interior of the 2024 Kia K3

On board, the layout is uncluttered. The two screens merge to create a single long display; the left screen consists of the driver's instrument cluster, the right features the multimedia system's menus and options. The air vents at the ends are concealed in the strip that bisects the dashboard, while those in the centre decorate the center console. The K3 also features the two-spoke steering wheel introduced on the EV6.

Mechanically, Kia provided information on the version presented, but as this reveal took place in Mexico, there’s no guarantee the U.S. and/or Canada will get the same options. The K3 presented this week will be powered by a 1.6L 4-cylinder engine good for 121 hp - a unit hard to imagine being offered here. A 2.0L 4-cylinder with 150 hp will be available as an option. This will probably be the base model in our market.

Profile view of the 2024 Kia K3 Photo: Kia

That's if the model is marketed in Canada. Because when it comes to cars these days, anything’s possible - even the elimination of the model from the North American market.

We won't have to wait too long to find out: the K3 goes on sale in certain markets in the fourth quarter of this year. Other markets will follow.

2024 Kia K3 dashboard Photo: Kia