Kia Will Unveil the EV9 All-Electric SUV on November 11

Like many other automakers - including its partner Hyundai - Kia is looking to bring a series of new all-electric models to market in the coming years. One of them is the EV9 SUV, which will be presented to the world in concept form on November 11.

As an appetizer, the automaker released a first teaser image today.

Appearing on the company's Instagram account, the image shows the general silhouette of what looks like a fairly large utility model able to transport at least seven. The front end is tall and vertical, while the roof is very horizontal. Which is, of course, a recipe for a lot of interior space. To be frank, the whole thing is shaped like a box. And to be more frank, it looks more than a little like the Telluride.

Of course, we’ll learn more on Thursday about the technical composition of this model, especially about what will animate it. What we do know is that, like the group's other electric-powered models, the EV9 will be built on the EV-dedicated E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) structure. Among those other all-electric models, we count of course models-to-be like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia’s EV6 and the Genesis GV60.

The presentation of the EV9 SUV will take place online Thursday at 8 pm in South Korea. That means 3 am for us on North American’s east coast and midnight on the west coast. We'll be watching closely to bring you all the information as soon as it's shared by Kia.

With auto shows gradually starting to reappear on the calendar, it's not impossible that the EV9 will be featured in Los Angeles later in November. We know that Hyundai will be there to show the Seven prototype.

Daniel Rufiange
Daniel Rufiange
