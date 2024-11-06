• Kia presents the EV9 ADVNTR and PV5 WKNDR concepts at SEMA 2024.

At this week's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas, there's no shortage of original models. Some are true works of art created by specialized companies. Others are variants of existing models, designed to allow companies to display their know-how... and perhaps give a glimpse of future vehicles.

The two Kia concepts on display in Vegas this week both focus on off-road driving. We have a reworked version of the EV9 electric SUV, and we have a modified PV5 van. The latter was presented at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas last January. The models are called EV9 ADVNTR and PV5 WKNDER.

The Kia EV9 ADVNTR

The Kia EV9 ADVNTR concept | Photo: Kia

The Kia EV9 ADVNTR | Photo: Kia

The EV9’s new twist sees the familiar vehicle take on a more rugged look, starting with a suspension that has been raised by 3.0 inches. The front and rear fascia have been redesigned to offer better angles of attack and exit. The lower section also benefits from extra protection, with reinforced rocker panels in particular.

The ADVENTR wears all-terrain tires, unsurprisingly, as well as a roof rack to secure all the equipment needed for adventures.

Will Kia actually market such a variant? We'll have to wait and see, but one thing's for sure: an appearance of this kind at the SEMA Show serves to gauge public interest.

In fact, Steven Center, Kia's director of operations in the Americas, stated that the SEMA Show serves “as a blank canvas for creativity and offered a glimpse of what Kia's automotive future might hold.”

The Kia PV5 WKNDR

The Kia PV5 WKNDR | Photo: Kia

The Kia PV5 WKNDR, camping | Photo: Kia

The WKNDR is designed for longer trips off the beaten track. It also features an upgraded suspension and off-road tires, but with the added bonus of a winch, compressor and mobile kitchen, as well as a roof that can be raised to provide more interior space when the model is stationary. It's really designed to offer all the necessities for those who like to take their vehicle on long-distance adventures.

We'll also have to see whether such a version will be offered when the vehicle eventually appears on our market. The PV5 is an all-electric delivery van intended as a solution for companies offering delivery or shuttle services.

The Kia PV5 WKNDR, interior | Photo: Kia

The Kia PV5 WKNDR, seating | Photo: Kia

Le Kia PV5 WKNDR and EV9 ADVNTR concepts | Photo: Kia