Kia has announced the recall of 342 units of its EV9 2025 electric SUV due to a power loss problem linked to a welding weakness. The defect could prevent the vehicle from accelerating normally and, in some cases, exceeding 19 km/h.

A welding problem in the rear drive unit

The problem concerns dual-motor, all-wheel-drive versions of the Kia EV9, which could suffer from a welding fault in the motor shaft of the rear drive unit (GDU - Gear Drive Unit). A failure there could reduce the vehicle's acceleration and motive power.

The affected vehicles were manufactured in Georgia between October and December 2024. According to Kia, drivers could hear an unusual noise or see a “Check AWD/4WD” warning message appear on the dashboard.

Kia detected the problem in January last year

In January 2024, Kia noticed several requests for assistance related to a loss of power. An internal investigation was carried out, and disassembly of a faulty unit revealed a motor shaft damaged by a welding defect.

During a test on an EV9 affected by the problem, a Kia engineer found that the vehicle could not exceed 19 km/h in certain conditions. To date, the automaker has received 10 reports, although none involve accidents or injuries.

The Kia EV9, rear | Photo: Kia

Rear drive unit replacement at dealerships

Owners of affected EV9s will receive a notification letter this week. Kia will take charge of the complete replacement of the rear drive unit. However, this will be a long and complex operation, requiring more than six hours in the shop.

The Kia EV9: sales and recalls galore

The Kia EV9 remains a commercial and critical success, having recently been named World Car of the Year 2024 by the World Car Awards jury. However, recalls are piling up for the model, which could tarnish its image.

Owners are invited to contact their dealer for further information and to schedule a service visit.