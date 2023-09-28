Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 3.3 million vehicles due to a potential fire risk. The Hyundai Auto Group are asking that owners of affected vehicles park them outdoors and away from structures until the problem is fixed.

In Canada, more than 600,000 vehicles are affected by the recall, including 326,942 Hyundai vehicles and 276,225 Kia vehicles.

The problem is described as follows on Transport Canada's website:

“On certain vehicles, brake fluid could leak into the control module for the antilock brake system (ABS) and cause it to short circuit. A short circuit could create a fire risk, even while the vehicle is parked and turned off.”

Hyundai says owners can continue to drive their vehicles, and that it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the problem. To date, Hyundai says it is aware of 21 vehicle fires and 22 “thermal incidents” (visible smoke, burning and melting) in the United States. Kia has also reported 10 cases of fire and melting.

The number of vehicles involved is impressive. The Hyundai models affected are:

Elantra (2011-2015)

Genesis Coupe (2012-2015)

Sonata Hybrid (2012-2015)

Accent (2013-2015)

Azera (2013-2015)

Veloster (2013-2015)

Elantra Coupe (2014-2015)

Santa Fe (2014-2015)

Equus (2010-2012)

Veracruz (2010-2013)

Tucson (2015)

Santa Fe Sport (2013)

2011 Kia Sportage Photo: Kia

At Kia, the following models are impacted:

Borrego (2010-2019)

Cadenza (2014-2016)

Forte (2010-2013)

Forte Koup (2010-2013)

Sportage (2010-2013)

K900 (2015-2018)

Optima 2011-2015

Optima hybrid (2011-2013)

Soul (2011-2013)

Rio (2012-2017)

Sorento (2011-2014)

Rondo (2010-2011)

Hyundai will notify owners by mail and ask them to bring their vehicle to a dealer to have the ABS brake control module fuse replaced.