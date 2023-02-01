Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Kelley Blue Book’s Best Buy Awards for 2023: Here Are KBB’s Choices

Automotive columnist: , Updated:

Every year we take a look at the Best Buy choices put together annually by U.S. outlet Kelley Blue Book. And we do this why? Because every year you show an interest, and that’s because it gives potential buyers a useful shortcut to many of the best vehicles to be found in each category.

For 2023, here then are the best buys in 18 different car, SUV and truck categories, as chosen by the panel of experts at KBB. The panel uses its experience test driving vehicles throughout the year and factors in data on elements like five-year cost to own and resale value to come up with the models it feels are the smartest choices for consumers. Main elements taken into consideration are performance, capability, low operating costs, affordability, and overall appeal.

Here’s what they found this year.

Best New Model: 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Hyundai Ioniq 5

Not for the first time, Hyundai showed a willingness to gamble by making its first all-electric crossover looks like this. This retro-futuristic model looks utterly unique, even among its own Hyundai lineup-mates. But the gamble has clearly paid. Not only did the exterior design of the Ioniq 5 seduce car journalists, it didn’t scare off customers. The biggest problem has been keeping delivery wait times down to merely ridiculous levels.

What KBB liked:

  •  Inventive exterior design, that works
  •  Reasonable pricing
  •  Reasonable range
  •  Well-equipped
Hyundai Ioniq 5 - Front
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Hyundai Ioniq 5 - Front
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Interior
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Interior
Hyundai Ioniq 5 - Headlights
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Hyundai Ioniq 5 - Headlights

