Porsche Recalls Taycan for Brake Fluid Leak

Porsche is recalling its Taycan electric sedan due to a potential problem that could lead to brake fluid leakage. Obviously, such a situation could result in a loss of braking ability.

The recall concerns models from the 2020 model-year, the car's first on the market, through to 2025, which is seeing a refreshed version introduced. A total of 31,689 units are affected in the U.S. In Canada, the figure is 3,205 units.

According to Transport Canada, "on some vehicles, the front brake hoses could fail, causing a gradual loss of brake fluid. Should this occur, brake pedal feel and travel could change. This can reduce braking ability."

Porsche said it had received several reports of leaking Taycan front brake hoses, including seven from the USA. No accidents were reported south of the border, but one accident was reported in another market, with no injuries.

As for the problem itself, owners may see messages such as "lack of brake fluid" or "PSM failure", the recall notice states.

The solution is simple. Dealers will need to inspect and replace the brake hoses. Porsche will notify owners by mail.